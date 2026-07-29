The visible bra is making a big comeback among the 2026 trends.

Fashion trends
Léa Michel
Photo d'illustration : Design by Magnific

It's no longer hiding: in 2026, the bra is stepping out of the shadows and taking center stage in the trendiest looks. Long considered an intimate garment to be concealed, it's now becoming a true style statement. This evolution celebrates personal expression and the freedom to create an outfit that reflects your individuality.

When the bra becomes a fashion item in its own right

Forget the idea of a simple, practical undergarment: the bra is now asserting itself as a garment that is chosen and shown off. Featured in the Spring/Summer 2026 collections of numerous fashion houses, it is making its way into elegant, modern, and characterful silhouettes. Worn as a little top, paired with a chic suit, or revealed beneath a structured jacket, it is undergoing a complete transformation. This transformation is not merely aesthetic: it reflects a new way of thinking about clothing.

@malikaxm My favorite current trend Bra - @Lounge Cargos @Urban Outfitters Europe #summeroutfits #lacebra #outfitinspo ♬ no cinderella - kwn

A nod to the 80s and 90s revisited

This trend isn't entirely new. As early as the 1980s, some designers had already chosen to take this garment out of the realm of lingerie and place it at the center of the silhouette. In the 1990s, the movement continued before gradually fading from view. In 2026, it's making a comeback with a different approach. The visible bra embodies a natural, uninhibited, and assertive attitude. It becomes another way to personalize one's style, without having to follow any strict rules.

Three easy ways to adopt it in style

If you like this trend, there are several options that make it easy to incorporate into your wardrobe.

  1. The first option is to wear a bra under an oversized blazer. This combination creates a nice contrast between a fitted piece and a looser cut, for a look that is both elegant and assertive.
  2. Another possibility: layering. A slightly open shirt, a thin vest, or a jacket worn naturally can reveal a pretty strap or a lace detail, while maintaining a subtle look.
  3. For a more relaxed look, a cotton bralette can be paired with low-rise trousers, jeans, or a flowy skirt. It's a comfortable option that prioritizes well-being while maintaining a stylish touch.

A trend that celebrates all ways of dressing

Beyond the fashion trend, the visible bra illustrates a broader evolution: that of a wardrobe where each piece can find its place according to your desires. What was once hidden becomes visible, not to attract attention at all costs, but simply because dress codes are evolving.

Of course, you're not obligated to adopt this trend if it doesn't suit your style or preferences. Fashion remains, above all, a space of freedom: everyone should be able to choose the clothes in which they feel good. And if you don't like a look, that doesn't mean you can't respect the choices of others. The diversity of styles is precisely what makes fashion so rich.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
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