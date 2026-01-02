The best investment of the winter? This sweater that keeps you warmer than a down jacket.

In winter, you layer up to protect yourself from the cold and avoid the worst of the polar gusts. You're wearing a veritable suit of armor, yet you still find yourself shivering despite your careful layering. However, there is one garment with incredible insulating properties, and it's not a chunky knit sweater. This garment, which keeps your body warm, can be found in the sportswear section.

A running sweater as a shield against the cold

Since you can't hibernate until spring under a blanket, you have to bundle up up to your neck all winter long. And you don't skimp on the amount of fabric. Even when the thermometer reads 0°C, you dress like a Laplander. You pile on the sweaters in the hope of never shivering again, but even with an XXL scarf , three sweaters , and a down jacket, the cold seeps in and bites at your skin.

Contrary to popular belief, the best clothing solution against the cold isn't a hand-knitted wool sweater from Grandma, nor a cashmere sock sweater that feels like a second skin. This miracle garment, which addresses that urgent need for warmth, is the common denominator for all seasoned joggers. It's a technical, thermal garment from Decathlon. Often worn by runners in foggy and frosty weather, this sweater is a small revolution in your winter wardrobe. It readily leaves the sportswear section to enhance your everyday outfits.

French content creator @syioubilou extols its virtues in a video that has gone viral. Her secret? She wears this zip-up running t-shirt under a loose-fitting, high-cut sweater, braving the wind without flinching. A true feat of engineering, it traps all drafts and acts like a fabric radiator.

What makes it so welcoming and warm

Designed to withstand the cold, it limits thermal shock by retaining body heat. Therefore, it's not just for layering with microfleece leggings, running vests, and wool headbands. It also serves as an insulating base for all your urban looks.

As the content creator points out in her introductory video, this long-sleeved t-shirt has thumb holes to replace mittens. It's not just a trendy aesthetic detail; it prevents cold air from getting in. It's an extra layer of protection. This way, there's no need to bother with gloves.

Another advantage of this thermal layer: it follows the contours of the body and doesn't take up space under bulky sweaters, making it particularly versatile. TikToker @syioubilou even uses it as an undergarment, not as a main garment.

How to wear it with style and elegance?

This "magic" sweater from Decathlon feels like a cozy blanket draped over your shoulders, and its versatility is undeniable. It's not meant to be the focal point of your outfits or to stand out beneath oversized coats. Rather, it serves as a backdrop, the starting point for all sorts of stylish experimentation. If you prefer a more understated look, you can layer a chunky sweater or a fleece sweatshirt over it. Dresses are also an option, provided you're not too sensitive in the legs.

The secret to staying stylish without shivering? Experiment with the art of layering , which means cleverly repeating the layering process several times. You can wear it under a light or colored turtleneck sweater, then add a plaid shirt or a light, open jacket to create contrast and texture. Finish with a long, oversized coat or a quilted puffer jacket and a thick scarf to stay warm. The zipper of your T-shirt can be left partially unzipped to reveal what's underneath and create an interesting visual effect, while maintaining a modern, urban style.

In the same vein as this exceptionally warm sweater, there are also the creations of the Damart brand, inventor of the ever-popular Thermolactyl garment. No need to carry the weight of your wardrobe to brave the icy air.