Flip-flops, not chic? This simple trick proves otherwise

During the summer season, flip-flops become an extension of our feet. This pair, held together by almost nothing but a single sole and leaving no room for doubt, embodies summer in all its splendor. Sometimes accused of being too casual or simplistic for the city, it can nevertheless be worn far beyond the warm sand. How? By adding a few creative touches to its Y-shaped strap.

Elevate your flip-flops with small hair elastics

Originally, flip-flops were primarily designed for practicality and comfort. They could be easily slipped off to jump into the water and feel the breeze on your feet. But flip-flops, which weren't intended to enhance leisure outfits, quickly became coveted fashion accessories for the most followed online fashionistas.

These are no longer the soulless, clunky flip-flops we only wore to the local pool or on trips to the beach. Long associated with Hawaiian shirts and Bermuda shorts, these minimalist shoes that hug the toes are making a comeback in the fashion world. Adorned with gold embellishments, shell charms , braided straps, or perched a few centimeters off the ground , flip-flops are no longer just a postcard image or part of the casual vacationer's starter pack. They're taking to the streets, venturing off the beaten path. However, not all styles lend themselves to such a bold statement.

Thankfully, we can completely revamp the design of our old, embarrassing flip-flops with an unexpected accessory: hair ties. And not just any hair ties. Those ties from the children's section that our mothers used to create those palm tree hairstyles for us. The method is simple and even DIY novices can master. As @gabymendesensina demonstrates in her tutorial, attach hair ties in your chosen color around the strap (preferably a rigid one), then join each end from right to left. To secure everything, remove the strap from its hole, thread the scrunchie through it, and put it back in place.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaby Mendes (@gabymendesensina)

Customizing your flip-flops DIY style: a viral fashion trend

On social media, many women are improvising craft projects around their flip-flops, which they find too plain. They personalize them with all sorts of accessories to give them more character and show them off in a wider area than just the ice cream vendor's.

Content creators each have their own methods in this art of customization. Some wrap spools of thread around the strap and then add sparkling charms, while others repurpose hair clips into integrated jewelry. The most resourceful create dupes of the season's trendiest styles using pieces of artificial flowers, while the more romantic tie ribbons between the toes for a refined look. But judging by the most viral videos, the key is to accumulate charms. These little pocket jewels transform a pair of flip-flops into a statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by heather goodman 🐚 (@hbgoodie)

Wearing flip-flops in the city: a trend that's gaining ground

Once relegated to vacation wear, flip-flops are now finding their way into urban looks, provided they're worn with a certain balance. Paired with flowing trousers, a long skirt, a light dress, or wide-leg jeans, they can add that effortlessly cool touch that elevates a summer silhouette. The idea isn't to wear them with just anything, but to incorporate them as a deliberate fashion statement.

Customized flip-flops are a great way to break away from their basic look. By adding beads, ribbons, colorful elastic bands, or charms, they become more personal, almost unique. It's a simple way to recycle an old pair forgotten at the back of the closet, without giving in to impulse buying. And perhaps that's the whole point of this trend: to give style to an ordinary object with very little effort.

Ultimately, flip-flops prove they don't need to be sophisticated to be desirable. A small accessory, a little imagination, and a few minutes are all it takes to give them a second life. Combining a DIY spirit, a touch of upcycling, and a desire for personalization, this trick transforms the simplest shoe of summer into a true fashion statement.