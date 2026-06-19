Ethiopian fashion content creator Kalu Putic is captivating internet users with his unique style

An Ethiopian teenager is currently making headlines around the world. At just 15 years old, Kalu Putic transforms waste into haute couture pieces in viral videos that have captivated millions of internet users.

A phenomenon originating in Ethiopia

The name Kalu Putic, sometimes spelled Kalu Putik, has exploded onto social media in recent months. This designer, originally from the city of Mekelle in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, is now attracting the attention of major international fashion media outlets. Known by his handle @kaluputics, this fashion enthusiast has turned platforms like Instagram and TikTok into his personal catwalks. His real name is Kaleb, sometimes spelled Kaleab, and he is only 15 years old. His youth in no way diminishes the maturity of his visual style, which has already been compared to that of the biggest names in fashion editorials.

Transforming waste into haute couture

Kalu Putic's signature style is based on a simple idea: transforming materials destined for the trash into runway-worthy pieces. He uses scraps of rubber, old textiles, cardboard, and plastic sheets to create striking fashion pieces that defy traditional design norms. Old shoes, scrap metal, aluminum foil, wire, or fabric remnants: everything becomes raw material for creation. This upcycling approach questions our relationship to consumption, waste, and fast fashion.

A self-taught designer without a studio or fashion school

What's particularly striking about Kalu Putic is that he's entirely self-taught. The young designer works without expensive fabrics, modern sewing equipment, or formal training. No studio, no styling team, no professional production: he films his videos in front of a simple wall in the city of Mekelle, where old shoes, torn fabrics, and dusty bags hang. This simplicity, far from detracting from his work, is actually its strength, a world away from the ultra-polished content we're used to seeing online.

Viral videos with millions of views

The scale of the phenomenon is staggering. According to international media, the young Ethiopian posted his first video on March 29th, and his number of Instagram followers reportedly increased by two million in a single day, surpassing six million in two months. His first post has already reached over 84 million views and 5.4 million likes, while most of his subsequent content has also garnered tens of millions of views. A meteoric rise to virality.

A staging that has become his signature

Beyond the materials used, it's the aesthetic of his videos that creates the addiction. His sequences generally begin with what looks like a pile of random materials and a teenager balancing on a wooden plank. Then, almost suddenly, the transformation occurs. In a few seconds, the apparent chaos becomes an architectural look, a so-called "dramatic" silhouette, an impromptu mini-fashion show on the street. This element of surprise, coupled with the confidence he exudes in front of the camera, transforms each video into a mini-event. It's a formula that works all the better because it breaks with the usual conventions of fashion content.

Celebrities charmed by his work

Kalu Putic's work now extends far beyond his immediate followers. Several celebrities, including singer SZA, have publicly praised his creations made from reclaimed fabrics and everyday materials. International fashion brands are also beginning to take notice of his talent, in an industry increasingly attentive to creators emerging from social media. This recognition could ultimately open doors to an international career for him.

A symbol of Ethiopian creativity

Beyond the individual phenomenon, Kalu Putic's rise has a broader dimension. For observers, his success goes far beyond mere internet celebrity: it firmly positions Ethiopia as a hotbed of raw talent, resilience, and modern innovation. At a time when global fashion is seeking to reinvent itself and incorporate more voices from the Global South, his emergence appears as a powerful signal. African youth, equipped with nothing more than a smartphone, are proving that they can impose their own aesthetic codes without going through the traditional channels of the industry.

A profoundly sustainable approach

Finally, Kalu Putic's work resonates particularly strongly with contemporary issues. In a fashion industry regularly criticized for its environmental impact, this young designer's work demonstrates that another path is possible. By repurposing what would otherwise end up in a landfill, he reminds us that creativity can be rooted in a logic of simplicity and reuse.

With his spectacular creations made from waste materials, Kalu Putic embodies a new generation of designers, capable of shaking up established norms from a sidewalk in Mekelle. At just 15 years old, the Ethiopian reminds us that fashion isn't always about resources, but about imagination – and that the most striking runways are sometimes neither in Paris nor Milan, but on a simple wooden plank, in front of a phone and millions of eyes.