At 43, this Indian actress caused a sensation in a silver dress.

Indian actress, singer, producer, writer and model Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently caused a sensation at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2026 in a sparkling silver dress, paired with minimalist sandals.

A metallic dress that catches the light

For the after-party at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Priyanka Chopra Jonas changed out of her white ceremony gown into a light silver creation with a metallic finish. The asymmetrical dress featured a one-shoulder design, slung high over the hip on one side and flowing into a long, flowing skirt on the other, creating a play of lines. The tonal fur trim added a touch of Hollywood glamour to this already dazzling piece.

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Minimalist sandals

On her feet, Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore sandals, a cult style with thin satin straps and a vertiginous stiletto heel. In warm brown, these tapered sandals blended perfectly with the fur details of the dress. The silver dress and sandals combination created a sophisticated yet understated look, which kept Priyanka—and not the accessories—the center of attention.

A super stylish couple with Nick Jonas

Beside her, her husband, American singer-songwriter and actor Nick Jonas, opted for a beige double-breasted suit that accentuated the metallic sheen of his wife's dress, a departure from the more classic black tuxedo he wore for the ceremony. Hand in hand on the red carpet, the couple was among the most noticed duos of the evening, garnering numerous compliments and photos on social media for their perfect coordination.

After dazzling in a feathered gown on the Oscars stage, this silver dress confirmed her status as a fashion icon capable of transitioning from "couture drama" to chic minimalism in the blink of an eye. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is radiant!