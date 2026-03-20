Without makeup, Jessica Alba reveals her routine for radiant skin

Léa Michel
@jessicaalba / Instagram

Without makeup, American actress, model and entrepreneur Jessica Alba reveals her routine for luminous skin, immortalized in a "raw selfie" before the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2026.

A stunningly natural selfie

On March 19, 2026, Jessica Alba shared a makeup-free selfie showcasing her radiant complexion. Posted by her beauty partner for the evening, the photo shows Jessica fresh from a Signature Healing Growth Factor Lift facial. The goal: a luminous, natural-looking complexion.

The routine decoded

The protocol begins with a hydrating cleanser, followed by a probiotic mist to rebalance the skin's microbiome. Several serums are then applied: Multi Peptides & Growth Factor to lift, Copper Tripeptide to repair, followed by a firming eye cream and a repairing lip balm. The result? Glowing, red-carpet-ready skin.

His "getting ready" ritual in video

Jessica Alba also posted a getting-ready video where she applies serum, eye patches, and an LED light, before a smoky brown makeup look, bronzed cheeks, and glossy pink lips. With a matcha in hand, her brown hair is styled in a voluminous blowout while her long nails are adorned with elegant French tips. A touching glimpse shows her partner, the American actor of Colombian and Mexican descent, Danny Ramirez, embracing her.

A final look in sparkling black Valentino

For the after-Oscars party, Jessica Alba donned a black sequined and feathered dress, a Chopard necklace, an Ahikoza By Bram clutch, and pointed-toe pumps. This raw/luxurious contrast perfectly illustrated her philosophy: a healthy base boosts any makeup look.

In short, Jessica Alba proves that at 44, a radiant complexion is achieved through a routine free of unnecessary makeup. She has revealed the secrets to "star-ready skin," accessible and scientifically proven.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
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