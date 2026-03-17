"Darker hair suits her better": at 52, Heidi Klum opts for a sculpting dress

German-American model, presenter and actress Heidi Klum dazzled on the 2026 Oscars red carpet in a sculpting gold gown that sparked a wave of admiration for its timeless elegance.

A sleeveless gold dress

Heidi Klum chose a strapless gold column dress, adorned with crystals and vertical embroidery that sculpted the silhouette like a second skin. This champagne-colored creation, shimmering under the flashes, highlighted her slender figure with a structured top that emphasized her waist and shoulders.

Refined accessories and glowy makeup

Heidi Klum completed the ensemble with layered pearl necklaces and a delicate cross pendant, adding a touch of vintage chic to this modern look. Her honey-blonde hair, styled in loose waves with a center part, framed luminous makeup: a glowy complexion, powdery pink eyeshadow, and a subtle neutral smoky eye that enhanced her radiant smile.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

Enthusiastic reactions: "Very elegant!"

Social media erupted with praise: "So elegant," "You're a goddess at 52!" exclaimed fans. Many also noted her slightly darker hair: "Darker hair suits her better, it brightens her face," read another comment. This sculpting dress confirms her status as a red carpet queen, even without a nomination.

Present for the biggest night in cinema, Heidi Klum embodied Hollywood style with an assurance that transcends time. She proved with this sculpting gold dress that elegance and boldness are ageless. A "very elegant" look that garnered praise and admiring comments on her stunning hair.