Why is everyone talking about Rama Duwaji, the Gen Z star?

Born in Houston to Syrian parents, Rama Duwaji made a splash by becoming, at just 28 years old, the youngest and first Muslim First Lady of New York. Her husband, Zohran Mamdani, elected mayor in November 2025, embodies with her a new political era. A renowned illustrator and passionate activist, Rama captivates Generation Z with her striking aesthetic, political engagement, and decidedly modern image.

A Syrian-American artist with a remarkable career

A graduate of the Virginia School of Fine Arts and later the School of Visual Arts in New York, Rama Duwaji quickly made her mark on the art world. She collaborated with prestigious publications such as Vogue US, The Washington Post, and The New York Times, and exhibited at the Tate Modern. Her illustrations directly address women's rights, the defense of minorities, and the conflict in Palestine. She also works with ceramics and animation, and leads workshops related to her activism.

A love story born on Hinge, celebrated in all simplicity

It was in 2021, on the dating app Hinge, that Rama met Zohran Mamdani, then a Democratic congressman from Queens. Four years later, they married in a civil ceremony at City Hall in New York City. Photos of them on the New York subway, dressed casually, went viral. The ceremony was discreet, in contrast to the engagement party held in Dubai, attended by their families. "The love of my life, my unconditional support," said Zohran Mamdani.

A fashion and beauty icon adored by Gen Z

Mirror selfies, effortless looks, and powerful messages: Rama Duwaji is captivating audiences on Instagram, where she has amassed over 95,000 followers. Hailed by some media outlets as "New York's most stylish First Lady," she embodies a connected, feminist, politically engaged generation proud of its heritage. She regularly speaks out in support of the Palestinian cause, marginalized communities, and against systemic injustices in the United States.

A couple symbolizing a new political generation

Living in Astoria, Queens, Rama and Zohran represent a new wave of political figures: young, people of color, progressive, engaged, and comfortable with social media. Their intimate, unconventional marriage has drawn attacks from the conservative right, to which they have responded with calm and determination. While she publishes her activist illustrations, he celebrates his role as partner and ally. Together, they are redefining the rules of power.

A rise that resonates on a global scale

Since the electoral victory of Zohran Mamdani, New York's first Muslim mayor, Rama Duwaji has been propelled into the spotlight. When asked about her sudden visibility, she quotes Nina Simone: "An artist's duty is to reflect her time." From her childhood in Dubai to her arrival at Gracie Mansion, her inspiring journey has made her a role model for a generation of young, racialized, and politically engaged women artists.

At the crossroads of art, politics, and pop culture, Rama Duwaji embodies far more than just a new media figure: she symbolizes a generation that refuses to choose between activism and aesthetics, intimacy and visibility. By asserting her voice without sacrificing her artistic sensibility, she is redefining the role of First Lady in her own way, far removed from traditional norms.