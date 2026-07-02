"A sculpted stomach": this actress impresses with her figure

Canadian actress and model Emeraude Toubia shared a photo on Instagram taken during a workout, accompanied by a message of support for Mexico. She impressed her followers, many of whom praised her physique. "Sculpted abs," one comment read.

An energy-packed workout

In this photo, Emeraude Toubia poses in a boxing gym, wearing a white sports bra and black leggings. With her fist raised and a ball tucked under her arm, she exudes infectious energy beneath a row of flags, including the Mexican flag. "Vamos mi México," she captioned the photo, blending her passion for sports with her connection to her roots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emeraude Toubia (@emeraude)

A photo that sparked reactions from internet users

The photo sparked a wave of admiring reactions. Many internet users praised the actress's "toned figure." "A sculpted stomach," some also commented. While many internet users lauded the figure of Canadian actress and model Émeraude Toubia, this focus on physical appearance obscures the essential point.

Beyond her appearance, it is above all her talent, her career path, and her professional commitment that deserve to be highlighted. A woman is not defined solely by her body, which is open to commentary: she expresses herself through her ideas, her work, and her actions. From a broader perspective, it would also be desirable to value the diversity of body types and recognize beauty in all its forms, rather than ranking bodies or reducing them to aesthetic criteria.

A proud supporter of Mexico and a prominent actress

Proud of her Mexican heritage, Emeraude Toubia wanted to show her support for the national team during the 2026 FIFA World Cup™. It was a way for her to celebrate her roots while sharing her passion for sports with her community. Known for her roles in the series "Shadowhunters" and "With Love," she has also captivated a wide audience. With millions of followers, she cultivates a sunny and approachable image, balancing her career and personal life.

With this photo, Emeraude Toubia proudly combines her passion for sport with her love for her roots. She has, once again, captivated her fans, confirming her infectious energy both on social media and on screen.