Singer Bebe Rexha reminds us that self-confidence has no size

The artist behind intoxicating hits like "I'm Good (Blue)" and "Meant to Be," Bebe Rexha is the talented writer of numerous pop anthems. She uses her voice to enchant our ears and make our headphones vibrate, but also to preach self-confidence and spread messages of self-love. A gifted artist, she is also the best ambassador for self-belief.

An artist who refuses to let others define her body

With her instantly recognizable voice, catchy tunes, infectious rhythms, and infectious choruses, Bebe Rexha captivates our ears. The Albanian-born singer, who recently released the album "Dirty Blonde," of which she is particularly proud, has almost certainly already landed in your thumbs or on your playlist. Her song "New Religion" is also featured on numerous current playlists.

The artist with the smoldering gaze, who remains true to her Y2K style and has made the leopard print a visual signature, possesses a strong vocal and aesthetic identity. While her talent lies in her voice, the public often focuses on the rest of her anatomy. This collective scrutiny is quite common for women in the public eye, especially when the singers deviate from the standard size 6 .

During her appearance at the American Music Awards, Bebe Rexha suffered the same fate as her fellow artist Nelly Furtado and was criticized for her weight by spectators who still cling to an ideal of beauty. Online, internet users compared older photos of the singer with those from her appearance at the music event, where she wore an ebony corset and gothic skirt. They all began scrutinizing every inch she had gained under this iconic outfit.

And the singer, who has enough of a mirror to see it for herself, hasn't chosen to ignore it. "I know I've gained weight. I'm just tired of people talking about it. NEXT!" Bebe Rexha wrote in a message on X (formerly Twitter). Far from being an annoyed outburst of weariness, it's a mindset. It's not up to her to lose a few inches; it's up to the world to broaden its narrow-mindedness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bebe Rexha (@beberexha)

His lesson: never judge a body without knowing its history

Behind the image, there is first and foremost a living being who has sometimes fought a relentless battle against eating disorders, who has endured unbearable criticism at school, who has shed tears because of insecurities , and who has one day wished she could trade her body for another. Bebe Rexha, for her part, suffers from a well-known female condition: PCOS. As early as 2023, the singer, who uses her voice like a megaphone in demonstrations, shared this diagnosis publicly in the hope of putting an end to the judgment of her body shape.

“Weight fluctuations are inevitable, it’s life, and you never know what people are going through. Medication, illness, etc.,” she added in another message , continuing this call for tolerance. While Bebe Rexha left her former label to create music more true to herself, without trying to conform to industry expectations, she is also breaking with the beauty standards it insidiously imposes. Because a body should never become a marketing commodity, but remain a simple detail in the art of songwriting.

A singer with whom one can easily identify

In her public statements and on social media, Bebe Rexha rejects societal expectations and consistently demonstrates her self-respect. Her TikTok profile is a welcoming showcase, even a safe space. While other public figures control their image as strictly as their diets, the author of "In the Name of Love" has no rules, no filters.

She films herself facing the camera without makeup, primping and preening as she shares a few confidences. She happily enjoys fast food and silences those who prescribe diets. Better yet, she shows off her curves at pool parties, as if to defy the critics. It's a jumble of authentic content, far removed from scripted clichés and meticulously orchestrated videos. It's a surge of positive energy in our feeds saturated with perfect, guilt-inducing images. Bebe Rexha proves it: she's human above all and doesn't seek to become a product of societal pressures.

And when the media ask her "the secrets of such confidence," she gives an answer worthy of the diva she is. "My confidence comes from the fact that I'm tired of asking for permission."