"The most beautiful face": Plus-size model Ashley Graham shares a selfie that sparks reactions

On Instagram, Ashley Graham shared a selfie that immediately sparked a wave of enthusiastic reactions. She appears in an everyday setting, sitting in the back of a car, bathed in the golden light of late afternoon. Within hours, comments flooded the post: "The most beautiful face," "Gorgeous," exclaimed internet users.

A selfie taken on the fly

No red carpet, no elaborate staging, no studio. Ashley Graham chose the most "ordinary" setting—the interior of a car under a deep blue sky—for this photograph. This simplicity of setting is precisely what gives the image its power. The natural light, caressing her face and highlighting the highlights in her hair, enhances the moment without any technical artifice disrupting its spontaneity.

A wavy hairstyle and minimalist makeup

One of the most striking elements of this selfie is her hairstyle. Ashley Graham's long, loosely waved hair cascades over her shoulders, a blend of deep chestnut brown and caramel highlights. This "cool girl" look contrasts sharply with the perfectly styled blowouts of professional photoshoots. A few lighter, almost blonde, strands frame her face and catch the light, creating a sun-kissed effect.

For her face, she opted for a deliberately minimalist makeup look. Her complexion allows her skin's natural texture and highlights to shine through. A few freckles and beauty marks dot her cheeks. On her lips, a slightly glossy nude lip treatment enhances the overall fresh and sun-kissed look. This almost "no makeup" approach illustrates a fundamental beauty trend: cosmetics that celebrate radiance without masking it. As for her outfit, Ashley Graham chose a long-sleeved black top with a delicate lace detail at the V-neck.

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A cascade of compliments in the comments

Very quickly, comments poured in under the post. "The most beautiful face," "Magnificent," "A natural beauty" : internet users praised the model's simple and radiant appearance. This outpouring of compliments is a reminder of how Ashley Graham, through her ease in front of the camera and her relaxed relationship with her image, manages to connect with a wide and loyal audience. Far from a perfectly choreographed performance, it is precisely this authenticity that unites them.

An iconic figure of body positivity

Since her debut in fashion, Ashley Graham has consistently embodied the body positivity movement, advocating for a more inclusive and equitable representation of bodies in magazines and on the catwalk. A pioneer of plus-size fashion, she made history as one of the first curvy models to grace the covers of major international publications. Her unfiltered sharing of her daily life on social media extends this fight beyond the photo shoots, encouraging everyone to embrace their own image.

With this selfie posted on Instagram, Ashley Graham demonstrates that a striking fashion appearance requires neither spectacular staging nor exceptional scenery. More than just a snapshot of everyday life, this selfie encapsulates Ashley Graham's signature aesthetic: natural, radiant, and resolutely authentic.