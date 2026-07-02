In a white corset, Madison Beer adopts a look that sparks reactions from internet users

American singer, model, and actress Madison Beer shared a carousel of behind-the-scenes photos from her "Locket Tour" on Instagram. She can be seen in an intricate white corset, a look that immediately garnered reactions from her followers.

A white, intricately worked corset

At the heart of this look is a pristine white corseted stage dress. The design features wide straps, a structured sweetheart neckline, and a lace-like fabric embellished with small black polka dots. A blend of romance and daring, perfectly in keeping with the visual world the singer cultivates on stage. An outfit that, unsurprisingly, captured everyone's attention.

For her beauty look, Madison Beer opted for a sophisticated and sophisticated style. Her long brown hair, styled in loose waves, cascaded over one shoulder, adding volume to her structured top. Smoky eyes, sculpted cheekbones, and a nude pink lip completed this look, perfectly suited for both the stage and the camera.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @madisonbeer

Fans won over

Unsurprisingly, the post triggered a flood of compliments. In the comments, internet users showered her with praise: "The most beautiful," "The prettiest," were just some of the comments. These reactions confirm the enthusiasm generated by each of her appearances, both on stage and on social media.

As part of the "Locket Tour"

This post comes amid Madison Beer's busy schedule. The photo was taken backstage during her "Locket Tour," which is taking her across North America. It's an opportunity for Madison Beer to further explore the world of her album "Locket" and its re-release, particularly the track "Lovergirl." A successful period, marked by a series of highly anticipated concerts.

With this white corset and her stunning makeup, Madison Beer delivers another successful appearance. Balancing romance and daring, she confirms her sense of style and her talent for making each stage outfit a memorable moment. Unsurprisingly, this is sure to delight her fans.