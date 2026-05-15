Tiffany Haddish shows off her abs in a colorful look

American-Eritrean actress, comedian, screenwriter, and producer Tiffany Haddish made her debut in the 2026 edition of the American sports magazine Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. She appears in a series of photos where her abs are prominently featured.

A first for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Shot in Baja California Sur (State of Mexico) by photographer James Macari, the photos from Tiffany Haddish's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2026 shoot make her one of the four cover stars of the edition - alongside American singer-songwriter, writer, stylist, producer Hilary Duff, American influencer Alix Earle and model Nicole Williams English.

A first for Tiffany Haddish, who approached the shoot with the same energy as a stand-up routine. The most striking piece was a double-layered set by SAME: one swimsuit layered in orange and the other in gold. The cover photo shows Tiffany Haddish kneeling on the white sand, her knees just inches from the crystal-clear water. Her dark brown hair, styled in wet waves and falling to her waist, replaces the short bob she had been sporting in recent weeks.

The abs that caught everyone's attention

In several images from the shoot, Tiffany Haddish shows off a sculpted abdomen—the result of a workout she regularly shares on her social media. A second look from the shoot shows her in a Saint Laurent one-piece entirely covered in black sequins, leaning against a yellow yoga ball, wearing a stacked gold disc necklace by New York Vintage. Two perfectly executed looks.

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A shoot that wasn't without incident - and she laughed about it

Tiffany Haddish joked about the numerous near wardrobe malfunctions during the shoot: "There were outfits I was wearing, and I was thinking, this is going to be inappropriate... Because we're in the ocean. The ocean likes to take your clothes off." She added with her usual humor, "And you know what else likes to come out? My nipples. They really wanted to be part of the shoot. We had a hard time keeping them in." Her account generated as much buzz as the images themselves.

A beauty look that breaks with her usual image

For this shoot, Tiffany Haddish opted for a softer makeup look than usual: a luminous complexion, iridescent eyeshadow, glossy berry lips, and peach blush. A beauty choice geared towards a "vacation-ready" feel—a far cry from the theatrical chic that is often her signature on the red carpet.

Sculpted abs, a double layered set, humor – Tiffany Haddish made her debut in the American sports magazine Sports Illustrated Swimsuit exactly as expected: by being herself. And that's precisely why it works.