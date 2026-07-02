At 59, Pamela Anderson celebrates her birthday in the sun

Canadian-American actress and model Pamela Anderson celebrated her 59th birthday in the simplest way possible: by enjoying a swim on the French Riviera. She shared a glimpse of her special day with her followers through an Instagram post, where she looks radiant in a butter-yellow onesie.

A sunny and minimalist look

In videos posted to her account, Pamela Anderson walks towards the sea wearing a white bathrobe, which she removes before plunging into the water for what she describes as a "birthday swim." She accompanies her post with a thank-you message to her fans: "Thank you for your wonderful birthday messages... May all your dreams come true today too. With love, P."

To complete her summer look, Pamela Anderson wore rectangular sunglasses with white frames and carried a pair of matching sandals. Her strapless beach outfit was in a delicate shade of butter yellow.

A summer stay in Saint-Tropez

Pamela Anderson also shared several photos from her stay in Saint-Tropez. In one of the pictures, she poses on a rock wearing a light white dress, a matching bandana, and white sneakers, holding a wooden basket. True to her beauty approach adopted in recent years, she appears without makeup, favoring a natural style that appeals to many fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pamela Anderson (@pamelaanderson)

A moment shared with the family

This getaway to the French Riviera comes as Pamela Anderson spends time with her family. Several American media outlets report that she is staying in Saint-Tropez ahead of the wedding of her youngest son, Dylan Lee, to architectural designer Paula Bruss. Pamela Anderson is the mother of two sons, Brandon and Dylan, from her marriage to musician Tommy Lee.

An ever more authentic image

In recent months, Pamela Anderson has made numerous striking appearances on the red carpet, while maintaining an authentic and minimalist image. Her choice to regularly appear without makeup has become a true signature, praised by some for its naturalness.

Pamela Anderson seems to be fully enjoying this new stage of her life. Between moments of relaxation under the Mediterranean sun, casual elegance, and moments shared with her loved ones, she continues to embody a lifestyle that prioritizes simplicity, well-being, and authenticity.