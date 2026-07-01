Sullivan, Patrick Dempsey's son, makes his debut in vintage fashion

Fabienne Ba.
@patrickdempsey / Instagram

At 19, Sullivan Dempsey has just made his grand debut in the world of fashion. The son of American actor Patrick Dempsey poses for a campaign dedicated to luxury vintage, which has not gone unnoticed on social media.

A first campaign for Morphew World

Sullivan Dempsey has shot his very first fashion campaign for Morphew World, a resale boutique specializing in vintage luxury. The brand, which has established itself as a leader in the field of archival clothing, offers its clientele pieces designed by the greatest designers of the 20th century, meticulously restored and returned to the market. This approach perfectly aligns with the current trend towards a more sustainable and heritage-focused luxury.

An Yves Saint Laurent dress from the 1980s

It was on Morphew World's Instagram account that Sullivan made his first public appearance as a model. The brand posted a photo in which the teenager poses in an Yves Saint Laurent dress from the 1980s. This exposure immediately places Sullivan within the grand tradition of couture modeling, under the watchful eye of one of the world's finest fashion archives.

A second look by Issey Miyake

A few weeks later, Morphew World shared a new image of Sullivan, this time in a completely different setting. The teenager appears in an all-black ensemble by Issey Miyake, also from the 1980s. The Japanese designer sees one of his archival pieces brought back into the spotlight with a fresh perspective. It's a demonstration of Sullivan's stylistic versatility, capable of embodying both Parisian glam couture and Japanese intellectual minimalism.

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A symbolic step after the end of high school

The launch of this modeling career comes a year after a significant milestone in Sullivan's life. In May 2025, twins Darby and Sullivan graduated from Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences, a prestigious institution located in Santa Monica, California. "So proud of you kids, and excited to see where the next chapter of your lives takes you!" Patrick Dempsey wrote on Instagram at the time.

With his first two photoshoots for a vintage luxury brand, Sullivan Dempsey has made a remarkable entry into the world of fashion. At 19, he is pursuing a path that is both familial and resolutely personal, choosing the realm of couture heritage for his debut.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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