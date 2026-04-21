Actress Emily Blunt dazzles in a sculptural dress adorned with 400 pearls

Fabienne Ba.
Emily Blunt dans « Le Diable s'habille en Prada » (The Devil Wears Prada)

British-American actress Emily Blunt recently made a striking impression at the New York premiere of "The Devil Wears Prada 2." Present at Lincoln Center, she delivered a theatrical yet sophisticated appearance, confirming her status as a leading style icon on the international red carpet.

A haute couture dress with exceptional craftsmanship

For this event, Emily Blunt wore a creation by Schiaparelli from the Spring/Summer 2026 Haute Couture collection. This sculptural dress, composed of multiple layers of ivory tulle, was distinguished by its airy and voluminous construction. According to the fashion house, the piece required nearly 4,000 hours of work, with the addition of thousands of silk feathers, enhancing its spectacular and almost ethereal appearance.

400 pearls for a unique jewel-like sparkle

It was the jewelry that truly captured everyone's attention. The actress wore creations by Mikimoto from the "Les Pétales Place Vendôme Rosés" collection. Inspired by the delicate movement of rose petals, these pieces combined rose gold, diamonds, and Akoya cultured pearls. In total, nearly 400 pearls comprised this exceptional ensemble: a choker adorned with dozens of pearls, accompanied by matching bracelets and earrings, creating a luminous and precious harmony.

A strong trend surrounding the reimagined pearl

The choice of these pieces illustrates a marked trend: the resurgence of the pearl in a contemporary version. Far from its classic image, it is reinventing itself today through modern and bold designs, championed by iconic jewelry houses. Paired with a dress as intricately crafted as Emily Blunt's, this masterful accumulation of pearls and diamonds underscores a subtle balance between tradition and modernity.

In short, with this appearance, Emily Blunt proves once again her impeccable sense of style. Between spectacular haute couture and exceptional jewelry, the actress creates a memorable look that perfectly illustrates the evolution of contemporary chic, where every detail becomes a work of art in its own right.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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