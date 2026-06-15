"Both look magnificent": Naomi Watts shares a new wedding photo

British actress and producer Naomi Watts cultivates a relaxed relationship with her image. To celebrate the third anniversary of her marriage to actor Billy Crudup, she shared a previously unseen photo from their New York wedding ceremony on Instagram. A simple, tender, and profoundly luminous snapshot—which immediately sparked a flurry of comments.

An Oscar de la Renta dress in white lace

In the photo, the couple poses seated on a wooden bench outdoors. Naomi Watts is wearing a simple, flowing white lace dress by Oscar de la Renta. In her hand, she holds a bouquet of white flowers tied with a ribbon.

American actor Billy Crudup, beside her, wears a simple navy suit. The actress's head rests on her husband's shoulder, his arm draped over the back of the bench. Everything in the composition exudes serenity. The caption perfectly reflects the image: "Happy birthday, my love ♥️." No emotional paragraph, no detailed timeline—just this simple phrase, which says it all.

A discreet wedding in the heart of New York

The wedding in question, celebrated in June 2023, was anything but a Hollywood ceremony. At the time, the couple opted for a union in a New York courthouse, without any glitz or ceremony. "Nothing was planned; we wanted to keep it very simple. I even picked up the flowers from a small neighborhood grocery store on the corner," Naomi Watts confided in an interview in January 2024. She continued, "I wrapped them in an old ribbon I had kept in a drawer. The ceremony was very quick. We called a few friends at the last minute, and those who were in town joined us. It was really warm and beautiful."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naomi Watts (@naomiwatts)

A second ceremony in Mexico in 2024

A year after their discreet wedding in New York, the couple had a second celebration, this time in Mexico, in June 2024. A more official ceremony, organized by Naomi Watts' brother, photographer Ben Watts, and surrounded by a circle of close friends.

"Both are magnificent": Internet users are moved

On the new anniversary post, the comments are remarkably unanimous. "Both gorgeous," wrote one user. "What a beautiful example of love arriving at just the right time," added another. Several celebrities also joined the conversation: American actress and film producer Sharon Stone, American actress and television host Niecy Nash-Betts, and American television personality Andy Cohen all left warm messages of congratulations.

"It's never too late, is it? We found each other late in life, and that's really something precious," Naomi Watts confided in 2024. Three years after their first "yes," she continues to embody this idea—that of a love story that unfolds at its own pace, outside of conventions, and is all the more beautiful for it.