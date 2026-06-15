In a sequined bodysuit, Jennifer Lopez creates a spectacular look

Fabienne Ba.
@jlo / Instagram

American singer and actress Jennifer Lopez has just caused a sensation in a photo shared by her longtime makeup artist, Ernesto Casillas, during a beauty session. Dressed in a bodysuit entirely covered in sequins and wearing matching thigh-high boots, she delivers an appearance that is as spectacular as it is perfectly controlled – a reminder of why she is one of the most recognizable figures on the international scene.

A sequined bodysuit

In the photo circulating on social media, Jennifer Lopez appears in a bodysuit entirely covered in shimmering embellishments. The most striking detail: a V-neck that plunges almost to her navel. A masterful cut that transforms the silhouette into a true couture statement. The very fabric of the garment is, in itself, an event.

With every movement, the light catches the sequins, creating an almost liquid effect. This approach is reminiscent of Jennifer Lopez's grand stage appearances—from the "On The Floor" music video to her 2020 Super Bowl performance. JLo never hides her penchant for sparkly pieces, and this one fits perfectly into that tradition.

Thigh-high boots and wavy hairstyle

To complement the bodysuit, Jennifer Lopez opted for a pair of matching thigh-high boots. The shoes, in the same shade as the bodysuit, elongate the silhouette while instantly lending it a theatrical dimension. The ensemble functions like a true stage costume, enhanced by carefully considered lighting.

As for her hairstyle, J.Lo opted for a signature look that's now all her own: her long, highlighted brown hair is styled in soft waves, parted in the middle. A decidedly Hollywood cut that frames her face while maintaining a relaxed, flowing style. On the beauty front, Ernesto Casillas's work shines through in the details: gray eyeshadow, a powdery pink blush, and a nude lip—a combination that's both modern and luminous.

A perfectly executed mirror pose

The other aspect that makes the photo particularly striking is the pose: in front of her dressing room mirror, heels resting on the table and legs spread. A staging reminiscent of the great star portraits of the 1980s – an era when American divas posed with the same nonchalant confidence.

A new stylistic era in full swing

This appearance comes at a particularly significant time for Jennifer Lopez. The singer, currently promoting her new film "Office Romance," has been posting a series of perfectly curated fashion looks in recent weeks. From black mohair turtlenecks to Balmain's leopard-print skirts, her clothing choices now form a veritable visual narrative—where each outing tells a story about a facet of her evolving career.

With this sequined bodysuit and plunging neckline, Jennifer Lopez delivers one of her most spectacular appearances of the year. And confirms that she is one of the figures most capable of embodying this blend of stage presence and couture precision.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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