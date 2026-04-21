At 57, actress Lucy Liu dares to wear the most fascinating little black dress of the moment.

Fabienne Ba.
@lucyliu / Instagram

American actress, producer, director, painter, and sculptor Lucy Liu recently captivated everyone's attention at the New York premiere of "The Devil Wears Prada 2." Cast in the highly anticipated sequel to the 2006 cult classic, she made a stunning appearance in a sophisticated outfit.

A little black dress reimagined with a modern twist

For the occasion, Lucy Liu chose a creation by designer Georges Hobeika from his Fall 2026 collection. This black dress, far from minimalist classics, was distinguished by a subtle play of transparency and meticulous embroidery. The sleeveless design featured a bodice adorned with embroidered floral motifs, combined with tulle. The ensemble was further enhanced by three-dimensional fringes made entirely of beads, adding movement and texture with every step.

Sparkling accessories to enhance the silhouette

As for accessories, the actress opted for a layered collection of diamond jewelry: statement bracelets, dangling earrings, and a spectacular cocktail ring. A satin clutch and open-toe sandals completed this decidedly chic look. Her makeup remained true to timeless elegance: sleek hair, a radiant complexion, and intense red lips, a classic red carpet signature.

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An actress committed to reinventing style

This is not the first time Lucy Liu has revisited the "little black dress". At the Women of the Year gala organized by Time in Los Angeles, she had already made a strong impression in a creation by JW Anderson, inspired by 18th century silhouettes with accentuated volumes at the hips.

In short, Lucy Liu confirms her status as a fashion icon capable of reinventing classic styles with flair. Her latest appearance proves that the little black dress, far from being static, can still surprise when revisited with creativity.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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