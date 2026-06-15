With this selfie, Hailey Bieber puts low-rise pants back in the spotlight.

American model and entrepreneur Hailey Bieber has mastered the art of turning every Instagram post into a major fashion event. One of her selfies, posted with the simple caption "bronzer day tomorrow, see ya at 9am pt," is no exception. To announce the upcoming launch of a new product from her beauty brand, Rhode, she presented a seemingly simple yet meticulously curated look—and the undisputed star of the image is her low-rise jeans.

A selfie to announce the new Rhode bronzer

The setting is simple: a bedroom bathed in natural light, a mirror, a casually held phone. However, the selfie serves a primary purpose: to announce the launch of a new product from Rhode, the cosmetics brand founded by Hailey Bieber in 2022. This communication strategy has become a classic in the industry, where the simple "spontaneous" snapshot has replaced traditional advertising campaigns.

Hailey Bieber has particularly perfected this approach. Rather than organizing a complex photoshoot, she consistently favors intimate, understated, and recognizable images. This consistency perfectly aligns with the "clean girl" aesthetic she has championed since the launch of Rhode—and which has become one of the most followed beauty codes of the decade.

Low-rise jeans, the star of the show

The real star of the photo is the bottoms. Hailey Bieber is wearing low-rise blue jeans that sit below her hips. An iconic piece from the 2000s, long relegated to the back of the closet, but which has made a strong comeback since 2022 on the catwalks and in our wardrobes.

The detail that transforms this piece into a true fashion statement is its cut: neither "too tight" nor "too loose." A carefully considered balance, reminiscent of the styles frequently worn by American actress, director, and producer Jennifer Aniston or actress and producer Sarah Jessica Parker in the early 2000s. With this piece, Hailey Bieber confirms that she is among the most capable of reviving classic styles.

A minimalist white top as a contrast

To balance the bottom half, Hailey Bieber opted for simplicity: a long-sleeved white top with a high neck and fitted cut. As for her makeup, Hailey Bieber stayed true to form: a fresh complexion, defined eyebrows, and a nude lip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber)

Why "low-rise" is making a strong comeback

The resurgence of low-rise pants is no coincidence. On the Spring/Summer 2026 runways, several fashion houses revisited the aesthetics of the 2000s—think low-rise cuts, thin belts, simple tank tops, and white sneakers. This nostalgic take perfectly aligns with the aesthetic Hailey Bieber has cultivated since her debut.

With this simple selfie, Hailey Bieber proves that she's among the most "strategic" figures of her generation. And it confirms that, in contemporary fashion, it's often the most subtle detail—here, a simple hip line revealed by low-rise jeans—that ends up setting the tone for an entire season.