At 49, Shakira causes a sensation in a yellow look inspired by the World Cup.

Shakira celebrated another success with a look that was as vibrant as it was symbolic. The Colombian singer shared a series of football-themed photos on Instagram to mark a significant milestone: 100 million views for "Dai Dai," the official song of the 2026 World Cup. A striking yellow outfit, designed as a true tribute to the beautiful game.

A yellow look in the colors of football

For the occasion, Shakira opted for a yellow crop top, adorned with a football design on one side and red stripes on the other. She paired it with light, mango-yellow trousers and shoes, along with fitted red gloves that added a touch of flair. With her arms raised, she posed on a stadium pitch, as if soaking up the electric atmosphere of a big football night. Precise makeup, rosy cheeks and pink lipstick, hair flowing freely over her shoulders: everything was designed for a radiant and festive look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shakira (@shakira)

A nod to "Dai Dai" and the World Cup

This choice of attire was far from insignificant. It accompanied the announcement of a major success: "We just reached 100 million views with 'Dai Dai,' thank you," wrote Shakira, warmly thanking her fans. Released in mid-May, this song, performed with Nigerian artist Burna Boy, is the official anthem of the 2026 World Cup, hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The football theme of her outfit thus directly echoed the spirit of the song.

The queen of World Cup anthems

With "Dai Dai," Shakira confirms a unique connection with football's biggest event. Shakira is the most frequently featured artist in the competition's history: she already gave us a remix of "Hips Don't Lie" in 2006, the huge hit "Waka Waka" in 2010, and "La La La" in 2014.

Between her vibrant yellow look and resounding musical success, Shakira proves once again that she is inseparable from the magic of the World Cup. She confirms her status as an icon, capable of combining fashion, music, and a passion for football. A dazzling debut, worthy of the event.