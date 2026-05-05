At 61, actress Lisa Rinna adopts a head-to-toe look that sparks reactions

On May 2, 2026, at the Met Gala pre-party hosted by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in their New York apartment, American actress Lisa Rinna made a double impact: with her hairstyle and with her dress. Both immediately sparked reactions on social media.

The most star-studded pre-Met Gala party of the year

Amazon founder and American billionaire Jeff Bezos and his wife, American television presenter Lauren Sánchez Bezos, hosted a pre-Met Gala party at their New York City residence in the NoMad neighborhood, drawing a host of celebrities. The couple are co-chairs and principal donors of the 2026 Met Gala, whose theme is "Costume Art"—an exploration of the relationship between clothing and the body.

The cherry red faux hawk - the hair transformation that divides opinions

American actress Lisa Rinna abandoned her signature pixie cut for a "radical" transformation: the sides were slicked back in a mullet effect, and a touch of cherry-red streaks were styled into spikes on the crown—a "faux-hawk" with a decidedly Y2K aesthetic. This hairstyle immediately polarized reactions on social media: some praised the audacity of "a 61-year-old woman who isn't afraid of anything," while others found the look "too much" even before seeing the outfit.

A black dress with fringes and feathers that leaves nothing to chance

The outfit was a perfect match for the hairstyle: a long black dress with long sleeves, the bodice entirely composed of a semi-transparent mesh, contrasting with the flowing, high-waisted silk skirt. Black fringe cascaded up the arms and around the waist, providing strategic coverage. Red feathers cascading down the arms added an unexpected element of volume and color to the ensemble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISARINNA (@lisarinna)

Accessories that complete the picture

Leopard-print platform sandals with chunky soles added several centimeters to Lisa Rinna's height, while a black leather clutch completed a bold all-black-and-red look. Her makeup followed the same logic: black eyeliner extending beyond her eyebrows, smoky fuchsia eyeshadow, sunset blush, and a pink Pepto-Bismol lip.

A red faux-hawk, feathers, fringe, and leopard-print platform shoes—Lisa Rinna summed up in a single look what makes the Met Gala circuit so irresistible: no one plays it safe. The idea is to make a statement.