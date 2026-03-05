In Paris, Chappell Roan's bold makeup is causing online debate

American singer-songwriter Chappell Roan, a queen of the music scene, set the Acne Studios front row ablaze during Paris Fashion Week. Her theatrical look, complete with dramatic makeup, has sparked debate on social media.

A total look in hypnotic ombre lace

The singer wore a midnight blue gradient lace dress, from the opaque, corset-style turtleneck to the asymmetrical mid-calf skirt. Fishnet stockings, black lace gloves, and patterned pumps completed this sophisticated ombre look. Her sharp-edged, fiery red chin-length bob reinforced the gothic doll vibe.

The highlight? Her makeup: intense blue-green smoky eyes, arched eyebrows, dark matte lips. This sculpted face evoked a reinvented vintage doll, perfectly aligned with the Acne Studios Fall 2026 aesthetic.

Heated controversy: "Scary doll" vs. "Her brilliant brand"

The reactions on social media were immediate: criticisms such as "She looks like a doll, it's scary" or "She always does strange looks" were juxtaposed with praise: "It's her brand, so fresh!" or "Visionary" .

Chappell, the heir to the Hollywood camp

This Parisian appearance confirms her penchant for "theatrical sheer". American singer-songwriter Chappell Roan reinvents the front row as an artistic performance, true to her kitsch-pop universe.

With her makeup and lace dress, Chappell Roan transformed the Acne front row into a statement. Loved or hated, this look divided but fascinated, proving that her "unusual brand" is precisely what makes her unforgettable.