In Paris, Chappell Roan's bold makeup is causing online debate

Léa Michel
@chappellroan/Instagram

American singer-songwriter Chappell Roan, a queen of the music scene, set the Acne Studios front row ablaze during Paris Fashion Week. Her theatrical look, complete with dramatic makeup, has sparked debate on social media.

A total look in hypnotic ombre lace

The singer wore a midnight blue gradient lace dress, from the opaque, corset-style turtleneck to the asymmetrical mid-calf skirt. Fishnet stockings, black lace gloves, and patterned pumps completed this sophisticated ombre look. Her sharp-edged, fiery red chin-length bob reinforced the gothic doll vibe.

The highlight? Her makeup: intense blue-green smoky eyes, arched eyebrows, dark matte lips. This sculpted face evoked a reinvented vintage doll, perfectly aligned with the Acne Studios Fall 2026 aesthetic.

Heated controversy: "Scary doll" vs. "Her brilliant brand"

The reactions on social media were immediate: criticisms such as "She looks like a doll, it's scary" or "She always does strange looks" were juxtaposed with praise: "It's her brand, so fresh!" or "Visionary" .

Chappell, the heir to the Hollywood camp

This Parisian appearance confirms her penchant for "theatrical sheer". American singer-songwriter Chappell Roan reinvents the front row as an artistic performance, true to her kitsch-pop universe.

With her makeup and lace dress, Chappell Roan transformed the Acne front row into a statement. Loved or hated, this look divided but fascinated, proving that her "unusual brand" is precisely what makes her unforgettable.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
Article précédent
After "Bridgerton", everyone wants to know who Yerin Ha is.
Article suivant
At over 50 years old, this model is causing a stir at Fashion Week

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

At over 50 years old, this model is causing a stir at Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week often holds its share of surprises. This season, one appearance in particular caught everyone's attention:...

After "Bridgerton", everyone wants to know who Yerin Ha is.

Since the announcement of her casting in "Bridgerton," her name has been circulating widely on social media. Who...

"All I see is hate": This actress breaks the silence on online harassment

At the 2026 Actor Awards, Odessa A'zion, the new star of the American film "Marty Supreme," gave a...

"What we love comes from Black culture": this actress reignites the debate on cultural influence

At the NAACP Image Awards*, American actress, producer, and activist Sophia Bush delivered a powerful speech on the...

In Paris, Diane Kruger's "strange" dress divides internet users

German actress and model Diane Kruger recently caused a stir at the Grand Dinner at the Louvre with...

In a daring dress, the figure of this Hungarian model captivates the eyes

Barbara Palvin Sprouse and her husband Dylan Sprouse lit up the Grand Dinner at the Louvre in Paris...