Tennis player Serena Williams puts a surprising twist on leopard print.

American tennis player Serena Williams recently revisited the leopard print with an unexpected beauty twist that turned heads - and reignited a trend.

A Sports Illustrated evening in Florida

On April 30, 2026, Serena Williams attended the Sports Illustrated Race Weekend Kickoff at The Surf Club restaurant in Surfside, Florida. This private event brought together celebrities and sports personalities, just days before the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix – for which Serena Williams was also present in the stands the following day for Ferrari's test session.

A gradient leopard dress

The main piece of the look was a form-fitting maxi dress with a high neckline, whose brown and gold leopard print gradually faded down the body to a deep black hem at the feet. This gradient effect—from animal print to monochrome—gave the dress an unexpected sophistication.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caroline Wozniacki (@carowozniacki)

The surprising touch: bleached eyebrows

It was this beauty detail that sparked all the reactions on social media. Serena Williams sported what appeared to be bleached eyebrows, paired with soft blonde waves. This choice, which places the champion among the followers of the "bleached brows" trend—popularized on the catwalks before taking over social media—completely changed the balance of her look: making it more avant-garde.

The next day: a head-to-toe white linen look, the complete opposite of what one might expect.

The day after the event, Serena Williams completely changed her look, sporting an all-white linen ensemble at the Miami Formula 1 Grand Prix: a cargo vest with large utility pockets and a raw hem, worn over a white shirt and linen drawstring trousers. She kept the same layered necklaces but opted for a darker lip and a sun-kissed blush. Two contrasting styles in 24 hours—and both exuded with equal ease.

A gradient leopard print dress, bleached eyebrows and a black blazer - Serena Williams has thus proven once again that she knows exactly how to make an outfit unpredictable.