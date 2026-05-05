By showing off her abs in a deconstructed dress, singer Victoria Monét sparks reactions

Naila T.
@victoriamonet / Instagram

Two pieces, two colors – and yet, American singer-songwriter Victoria Monét's look at the 2026 Billboard Women in Music Awards was anything but simple. It was the way the two pieces were cut and assembled that changed everything, and sparked a wave of reactions on social media.

An asymmetrical black bandeau top and a deconstructed white skirt

The 2026 Billboard Women in Music Awards were held on April 29 at the Hollywood Palladium, bringing together a lineup of artists including American singer-songwriter and actress Teyana Taylor, Swedish singer-songwriter Zara Larsson, South African singer Tyla, American actress Keke Palmer and American singer-songwriter Victoria Monét - each with a strong look that transformed the red carpet into a veritable fashion show.

Victoria Monét wore a Rhea Costa ensemble: a black bandeau top with an asymmetrical neckline, paired with a flowing white skirt that was slightly draped at the side. The skirt fell low on the hips, creating a diagonal line that exposed the waist and midriff—the detail that drew everyone's attention. One side covered, the other more open; one side fitted, the other flowing—a striking contrast that made a lasting impression.

Victoria Monét, rising star artist and style icon

Victoria Monét isn't just known for her music—her fashion presence is increasingly emerging as a natural extension of her artistic identity. After several striking appearances in recent months, this look at Billboard Women in Music confirms that she's building a coherent personal aesthetic: precise and bold in its details.

In short, American singer-songwriter Victoria Monét proved that a strong look doesn't have to be "loud." It's often the construction that makes all the difference.

Naila T.
Naila T.
I analyze the societal trends that shape our bodies, our identities, and our relationships with the world. What drives me is understanding how norms evolve and transform in our lives, and how discourses on gender, mental health, and self-image permeate everyday life.
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