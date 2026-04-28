American model Brooks Nader sports a look that's causing a stir

Some outfits are enough on their own to captivate everyone's attention. Brooks Nader demonstrated this once again by appearing in a short white archive dress by La Perla, which quickly caused a sensation.

A piece from the La Perla archives brought back from oblivion

The piece in question is a short white dress from the La Perla archives, made from a soft, slightly sheer fabric that drapes beautifully. The first thing that catches the eye is the neckline, held up by two thin straps. This minimalist construction gives the garment its instantly recognizable character.

The dress is also adorned with a line of small, multicolored embroidered flowers that run diagonally across the front. This romantic detail creates a striking contrast with the simplicity and minimalism of the structure—between the lightness of a garment and the precision of a couture piece.

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A style that gives the dress center stage.

To complement the outfit perfectly, Brooks Nader opted for warm, luminous makeup, with a subtle nude lipstick, and blonde hair styled in voluminous waves framing her face. No unnecessary accessories. The result is a silhouette where every detail seems to have been carefully considered so that the dress remains the sole focus.

Brooks Nader is going through a particularly active period in the fashion world. At the beginning of April, she made a splash in a short black lace dress with thin straps for an Easter dinner in Malibu. A few weeks earlier, at the 2026 Fashion Trust US Awards in Los Angeles, she wore a short, draped, off-the-shoulder dress in a blush shade, heavily gathered at the center for a corseted effect. All these looks point to a consistent stylistic approach: short, precise, and assertive pieces.

A busy future for the model

Outside of fashion, Brooks Nader is joining the reboot of "Baywatch" on Fox for the 2026-2027 season, playing Selene, the strong-willed captain of the Zuma beach lifeguard team. This is a new avenue for expression for a personality who seems increasingly comfortable in the spotlight, in all its forms.

With this striking appearance, Brooks Nader confirms her sense of style and her ability to modernize archival pieces. Between fashion, image, and new on-screen projects, the American model continues her rise, establishing an increasingly distinctive signature style.