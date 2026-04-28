American model Brooks Nader sports a look that's causing a stir

Fabienne Ba.
@brooksnader / Instagram

Some outfits are enough on their own to captivate everyone's attention. Brooks Nader demonstrated this once again by appearing in a short white archive dress by La Perla, which quickly caused a sensation.

A piece from the La Perla archives brought back from oblivion

The piece in question is a short white dress from the La Perla archives, made from a soft, slightly sheer fabric that drapes beautifully. The first thing that catches the eye is the neckline, held up by two thin straps. This minimalist construction gives the garment its instantly recognizable character.

The dress is also adorned with a line of small, multicolored embroidered flowers that run diagonally across the front. This romantic detail creates a striking contrast with the simplicity and minimalism of the structure—between the lightness of a garment and the precision of a couture piece.

A style that gives the dress center stage.

To complement the outfit perfectly, Brooks Nader opted for warm, luminous makeup, with a subtle nude lipstick, and blonde hair styled in voluminous waves framing her face. No unnecessary accessories. The result is a silhouette where every detail seems to have been carefully considered so that the dress remains the sole focus.

Brooks Nader is going through a particularly active period in the fashion world. At the beginning of April, she made a splash in a short black lace dress with thin straps for an Easter dinner in Malibu. A few weeks earlier, at the 2026 Fashion Trust US Awards in Los Angeles, she wore a short, draped, off-the-shoulder dress in a blush shade, heavily gathered at the center for a corseted effect. All these looks point to a consistent stylistic approach: short, precise, and assertive pieces.

A busy future for the model

Outside of fashion, Brooks Nader is joining the reboot of "Baywatch" on Fox for the 2026-2027 season, playing Selene, the strong-willed captain of the Zuma beach lifeguard team. This is a new avenue for expression for a personality who seems increasingly comfortable in the spotlight, in all its forms.

With this striking appearance, Brooks Nader confirms her sense of style and her ability to modernize archival pieces. Between fashion, image, and new on-screen projects, the American model continues her rise, establishing an increasingly distinctive signature style.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
Article précédent
"Unfiltered": Singer Kesha surprises with images that are as natural as they are daring

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

"Unfiltered": Singer Kesha surprises with images that are as natural as they are daring

On April 24, 2026, American singer Kesha didn't celebrate Earth Day with a speech or a political hashtag....

This leather dress worn by actress Kerry Washington hides an unexpected detail

American actress, producer, and director Kerry Washington sported one of her most striking looks at Apple TV's FYC...

"Office siren": singer Dua Lipa's fashion gamble intrigues as much as it seduces

Between her travels, British singer-songwriter Dua Lipa always knows how to showcase her style. Recently in Warsaw, she...

This duo chosen by Harper Beckham could well become the inspiration of the season

When Victoria Beckham celebrated her new collaboration with Gap in New York, it was her daughter Harper, just...

Actress Meryl Streep moved to tears during an interview

Promotional interviews rarely offer such moments. While appearing on France 2 to promote "The Devil Wears Prada 2,"...

At 52, actress Tori Spelling wears a translucent outfit that sparks reactions

For an ordinary night in West Hollywood, an "extraordinary" look was needed. American actress, media personality, and writer...