This outfit worn by actress Megan Stalter is dividing internet users

Fabienne Ba.
@megsstalter / Instagram

At the American Music Awards (AMAs 2026), American comedian, actress, and singer Megan Stalter once again broke with red carpet tradition with her outfit. Her look has since generated a lot of buzz on social media.

A "top" made of hair

At the 52nd American Music Awards in Las Vegas, Megan Stalter opted for a "radical" look. Rather than an evening gown, she appeared topless, her very long black hair swept forward to cover her chest, leaving her back bare. The illusion was cleverly orchestrated: in close-up photos, when her hair moved, it was clear she was wearing covers, dispelling the idea of complete nudity.

For the rest of her look, Megan Stalter opted for jeans and square-toed black boots, very thin, reshaped eyebrows, and dramatic eye makeup. Her hairstyle, by Clayton Hawkins, became the centerpiece of the outfit.

A comedy sketch featuring Paul W. Downs

This look was primarily a joke, conceived by the two of them. Megan Stalter was accompanied by her friend and co-star from the American comedy-drama television series "Hacks," Paul W. Downs, who added the finishing touches by brushing her hair on the carpet with a glittery brush. The duo, tasked with presenting the award for best alternative rock album, appeared as a mock punk band, cracking jokes along the way.

Both wore wigs, matching jeans, and, as a final touch, belt buckles adorned with each other's faces. When asked if they were "cosplaying," they swore it was their "everyday outfit," with Megan Stalter quiping, "Who are we imitating? Two beautiful models who make music?"

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A regular on the "unconventional" red carpet

This isn't the first time Megan Stalter has played with fashion rules. In January, at the Critics' Choice Awards, she teamed up with Paul W. Downs to recreate Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's viral orange look from the Marty Supreme premiere. A few months earlier, at the 2025 Emmys, she also caused a stir by defying the dress code in jeans and a t-shirt. These are all defiant gestures against the fashion industry, which have made Megan Stalter a regular at the most talked-about ceremonies.

An outfit that divides opinions

On social media, many fans praised the duo's boldness and humor, showering them with admiring comments about her hairstyle and even calling for a joint tour. However, while some saw it as "a breath of fresh air" and "a refreshing dose of humor" amidst the seriousness of the red carpet, others denounced it as a deliberate attempt to "create a buzz." Megan Stalter, true to her persona, seems to embrace this polarization fully.

The fact remains that, beyond the reactions and debates, a woman's body or appearance—like anyone else's—should not be subject to judgment. Everyone dresses as they wish, expresses themselves as they see fit, and puts on a show in their own way.

With her signature hairstyle and playful banter with Paul W. Downs, Megan Stalter has achieved her goal: to dominate conversations and continue blurring the lines between fashion and comedy. One thing is certain: on every red carpet, she brings her own brand of eccentricity—and categorically refuses to blend into the background.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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