On the red carpet, Camila Mendes radiates in a flowing dress

American actress and producer Camila Mendes made a striking impression at the London premiere of the film "Masters of the Universe." Known for her role in the American television series "Riverdale," she opted for a minimalist and understated look. Her appearance was praised online for its "refinement and simplicity."

A light, white dress

The centerpiece of Camila Mendes' look is an ethereal white silk dress. The design features a plunging neckline and open back, a tie detail at the waist and neckline, and a flowing skirt with a front slit. The overall effect is one of fluidity and simplicity.

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Chic accessories and beauty treatments

To complete this outfit, Camila Mendes opted for heeled sandals from the brand Femme LA and a "sunset" pearl necklace by Retrofête. For her makeup, artist Alex Babsky focused on defined brows, accentuated eyes, and a subtle pink lip. A notable detail: blue contact lenses, a nod to Teela, the character she plays in the film "Masters of the Universe." Her hairstyle, a wavy bob with a side part, was styled by hairstylist Christian Wood, with the entire look overseen by stylist Molly Dickson.

This appearance is part of the promotion for "Masters of the Universe," the film adaptation of the animated series of the same name, which is due in theaters on June 5th. With this fashion choice, Camila Mendes confirms her taste for understated elegance, where the lightness of the fabrics and the perfect accessories take precedence over a "showy" effect.