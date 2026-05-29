In a black "gothic" look, Karol G caused a sensation on the red carpet

At the 2026 American Music Awards (AMAs), Colombian Latin trap and reggaeton singer Karol G opted for a dark aesthetic. She set the red carpet ablaze in a top that included a black two-piece outfit.

A dark silhouette for the American Music Awards

In Las Vegas, Karol G arrived at the 52nd American Music Awards in a decidedly dark outfit. Her ensemble consisted of a top and a matching black bubble skirt. The top, with its ripped sleeves, was worn over a triangle bralette, leaving her midriff exposed. To accessorize, Karol G opted for long turquoise earrings.

On the beauty front, hairstylist Cesar Deleon Ramirez created saltwater-effect curls that cascaded freely over her shoulders. Her makeup struck a balance between softness and intensity: a candy-pink blush applied to her cheekbones and the center of her lips, contrasted with a smoky eyeshadow. A skillful interplay of contrasts, perfectly complementing the rest of her outfit.

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A prestigious award and a remarkable performance

Karol G's evening didn't end on the red carpet. Later that night, she was honored with the International Artist Award of Excellence, presented by John Legend—a career highlight. For the occasion, she changed into a beaded, one-shoulder bandeau top and an asymmetrical mesh mini-skirt, complemented by transparent open-toe pumps.

It was in this outfit that she also performed her 2025 hit, "Ivonny Bonita," on stage. Hosted by American rapper Queen Latifah, the ceremony at the MGM Grand Garden Arena brought together other artists such as the American girl band Katseye, British rock singer and musician Billy Idol, and Australian country singer and guitarist Keith Urban.

Between transparency, deconstruction, and gothic accents, Karol G once again asserted her stylistic audacity. Awarded and acclaimed, she transformed the AMAs evening into a true consecration, both on the red carpet and on stage.