Criticized for her weight, this actress responds to comments about her appearance

Olivia Wilde has decided to respond to those who have commented on her appearance. After a photo of her on a red carpet went viral in April 2026, the American actress and director was the target of alarmist comments about her looks and health. Several weeks later, she felt compelled to set the record straight.

A viral photo and hurtful comments

It all started with a photo taken at the San Francisco International Film Festival. The image quickly spread across social media, accompanied by particularly harsh comments. Some internet users went so far as to claim the actress looked "ill," while others even took it upon themselves to play doctor, attributing various ailments to her. "And suddenly, it was everywhere," recalled Olivia Wilde, stunned to see the photo reach, in her words, "hundreds of millions of phones."

The 69th @SFFILM Festival begins with a visit from Olivia Wilde, director and star of “The Invite,” which opened the event with a screening at the @Castro_Theatre . pic.twitter.com/flkjOOpi45 — Mike DeWald (@mike_dewald) April 25, 2026

The actress's measured response

Invited on the " Call Her Daddy " podcast, the actress was keen to set the record straight. "That's not what I actually look like," she asserted, explaining that the photo had simply been taken from a bad angle. Far from being upset, she chose to laugh it off: "We've all taken a bad picture before. Imagine if it ended up on millions of phones," she joked, adding that she and her loved ones had a good laugh about it. "My friends are the first to joke about it, and in a much funnier way," she confided.

An observation about online misogyny

Beyond the anecdote, Olivia Wilde sees it as a symptom of a larger problem. For her, this controversy illustrates persistent misogyny and the fact that "the internet doesn't know how to talk about a woman." It's a way of highlighting the constant control exerted over the appearance of women in the public eye. The actress, however, offered a "nuanced" perspective, acknowledging with self-deprecation that the photo was so surprising that she herself might have been concerned: "I'll grant them that the photo was crazy. I, too, would have wondered, 'Is she okay?'"

By responding with humor and insight, Olivia Wilde transforms a hurtful controversy into a reflection on how women are perceived. Her message: a bad photo says nothing about a person, and everyone deserves a little more kindness. A refreshing statement, running counter to the comments directed at her.

