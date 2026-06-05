Shakira lights up the red carpet in a dress with fairytale details

As one of the most anticipated events of 2026 approaches, Colombian singer-songwriter Shakira makes a powerful statement. She made a radiant and symbolic appearance in a dress adorned with embroidered butterflies – a nod to what she describes as "a new rebirth".

A butterfly dress, a manifesto of rebirth

In the photograph, taken by Colombian-American photographer Ruven Afanador, Shakira reclines on a brocade-upholstered bench. She wears a slip dress with a draped neckline, made from a flesh-toned knit so delicate it blends seamlessly with her skin. The openwork effect is punctuated by a thigh-high slit at the side. The heart of the look is the shower of multicolored butterflies scattered throughout the fabric. Hand-embroidered, each insect appears to be taking flight, creating a trompe-l'œil effect.

A highly symbolic choice: in many cultures—and particularly in Latin America—the butterfly represents metamorphosis, rebirth, and liberation after a period of hardship. It's hard, therefore, not to see it as a subtle manifesto of an artist returning transformed. Underneath the dress, Shakira opted for a flesh tone, providing the necessary coverage without compromising the overall "second skin" illusion. The knit fabric remains openwork throughout.

A radiant beauty serving the message

For her hair and beauty look, Shakira opted for simplicity. Her long, honey-blonde hair, reaching her waist, was styled in a sleek blowout to highlight her multi-layered balayage highlights. Her makeup consisted of a matte peach lip, pale pink eyeshadow, and a touch of luminous pink on her cheekbones: a subtly sun-kissed look, perfectly in keeping with the overall aesthetic of the shoot.

A minimalist approach that gives center stage to the dress and its butterflies. As if Shakira wanted, in this image, to express both the delicacy of flight and the strength of someone who finally knows what freedom looks like.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shakira (@shakira)

"Life goes on": Shakira on the trials she has faced

The image accompanies a lengthy interview in which Shakira reflects on the past few years—particularly trying for her. At 49, she has emerged from a painful period marked by the end, in 2022, of her marriage to footballer Gerard Piqué, after twelve years together and two children. She was also recently acquitted in a tax fraud case that had pitted her against the Spanish state for years.

In this interview, she confides that she discovered a strength she didn't know she possessed during these trials. "Through these difficult times, I discovered how resilient we all are... Life can be a bitch, but it's so worth living because friends are there for you," she summarizes. And she adds, with disarming clarity: "When your world collapses, you still have to get up, pay the bills, make breakfast, and take your children to school. Life must go on."

Looking ahead to July 2026 and the World Cup

This appearance comes at the perfect time. Shakira is indeed preparing to take to the stage of the most watched event of the summer: the very first halftime show organized during a FIFA World Cup final, scheduled for July 19, 2026. An event awaited by hundreds of millions of viewers around the world, and which will consecrate the singer at a new mythical stage of her career.

Sixteen years after Waka Waka - his official hit for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa - the performer of the hit "Hips Don't Lie" returns to his footballing love, and this time for the most prestigious event in world sport.

With this butterfly-embroidered dress, Shakira is doing far more than simply "posing for a fashion cover." She's sending a message: that of a woman who, after years of turmoil, is now embracing a new chapter in her life with serenity. And she's offering her fans a visual preview of what she's about to embody on one of the world's most-watched stages: that of a free-spirited artist, more inspired than ever.