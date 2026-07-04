At 56, Heather Graham radiates under the sun of the French Riviera in a summery look.

American actress and producer Heather Graham shared a series of sunny photos on Instagram, taken on the French Riviera. Between dreamy beaches, summery looks, and moments with friends, she radiates a sunny energy, embodying the spirit of "summer love."

A getaway between work and vacation

In the south of France for the filming of the hit series "The White Lotus," Heather Graham apparently took the opportunity to turn her business trip into a short holiday getaway, surrounded by friends. "The beach is so beautiful in Cap-d'Ail," she captioned the photo, sharing her enthusiasm for the picture-perfect setting. A clever way to blend work and relaxation under the azure sun.

Summery, sun-kissed looks

Throughout this series of photos, Heather Graham showcases several colorful summer looks, perfectly capturing the beach vibe. Smiling and relaxed, the actress radiates joy, whether on the sand or during intimate moments with loved ones. These spontaneous and luminous images exude a zest for life and the gentle warmth of summer. A sun-kissed simplicity that highlights her natural glow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heather Graham (@imheathergraham)

A fulfilled actress

Beyond the images, it's the actress's energy that truly stands out. Heather Graham accompanied her post with a message brimming with gratitude and good cheer, expressing her joy in both her professional projects and the simple pleasures of everyday life. "Sending all my summer love," she concluded, perfectly capturing the spirit of her vacation. This sunny interlude confirms the actress's well-being.

With this getaway to the French Riviera, Heather Graham enjoys a bright summer interlude. Unsurprisingly, this delights her fans, charmed by this infectious "summer love."