Hailey Bieber is betting on these flashy colors that are set to be trends in 2026

American model and entrepreneur Hailey Bieber made a splash at the Coachella 2026 festival. Dressed in a short yellow dress enhanced by a flashy pink trim, she delivered an appearance that already embodies several key fashion trends for 2026.

Hailey Bieber in a vibrant look

At Coachella (April 10-19, 2026), Hailey Bieber was at the heart of the festival's excitement, between Justin Bieber's highly anticipated appearance on stage and the pop-up organized around Rhode, her brand launched in 2022. For the occasion, she opted for a short yellow silhouette, trimmed in bright pink, which was quickly spotted and commented on.

The look in question was a vintage Dior dress designed by John Galliano, from the Fall/Winter 1998-1999 collection. Several fashion titles highlighted how this piece alone brought together two very desirable elements of the moment: the energy of flashy colors and the persistent return of the slip dress.

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Bright yellow and pink are already emerging as the colors to watch.

The reason this outfit works so well is because it relies on a color combination that immediately catches the eye without seeming complicated. Yellow adds brightness, while the vibrant pink finish enlivens the whole look with a bolder touch. This palette choice isn't random. It's linked to the rise of bold and cheerful tones in the Spring/Summer 2026 trends, particularly those featuring canary, magenta, and more broadly, color combinations that energize a silhouette in seconds.

A short dress that also puts the slip dress back in the spotlight

Beyond the colors, the short, slim cut of this dress aligns with the slip dress trend inspired by the 1990s, a silhouette family that regularly resurfaces as soon as temperatures rise. This is undoubtedly what makes the outfit so striking. It remains visually "easy to read," but it concentrates several strong references: the vintage feel of Galliano, the very 90s lace aesthetic, and a desire for bolder colors than the neutral palettes that have long been favored.

Coachella confirms its role as a fashion laboratory

This look also fits into a very specific setting. Every year, Coachella acts as a trend accelerator, and celebrity appearances are immediately scrutinized. Several media outlets described Hailey Bieber's appearance as "one of the weekend's key fashion moments."

With this short yellow dress accented with bright pink, Hailey Bieber ticks several boxes at once. She brings back the slip dress, confirms the return of bold colors, and reminds us, once again, that Coachella remains the perfect stage to launch the season's fashion trends.