"An unacceptable experience": Actress jostled during the Oscars ceremony

Léa Michel
@teyanataylor/Instagram

American singer-songwriter, actress and director Teyana Taylor, a 2026 Oscar nominee, was jostled by a security guard during the ceremony, provoking anger from the Academy which released an official statement .

A shocking incident at the end of the evening

Just after "One Battle After Another" won Best Picture, Teyana Taylor was pushed by a SIS security guard as she tried to join Warner Bros. Pictures CEO Pamela Abdy for a group photo. A viral video shows a visibly furious Taylor confronting the man: "You're a man putting your hands on a woman! That's very rude!" Witnesses report that she was literally shoved back down the steps of the Dolby Theatre.

The Academy's statement: apologies and measures taken

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences reacted swiftly: “We were extremely upset to learn of the experience Teyana Taylor had at the end of last night’s ceremony. We worked with her throughout awards season, and she has always been outstanding, supportive, kind, and community-minded. While the incident involved our external security company SIS, the experience of each guest is our responsibility. We have made it clear to them that this behavior is unacceptable. We thank Teyana for her remarkable grace and are taking appropriate steps to ensure this does not happen again.”

Teyana Taylor's composed reaction

In an interview with TMZ , Teyana Taylor downplayed the incident: “Everything’s fine… I don’t think anyone wanted to ruin my moment. Everyone was having fun, security was doing their job. There are always people like that, but I’m okay, I’m happy.” She nevertheless insisted: “I don’t tolerate any disrespect, especially when it’s unjustified and unprovoked.”

Nominated for Best Supporting Actress (a loss to Amy Madigan), Teyana Taylor nevertheless shone: enthusiastic applause for the winner, a friendly headlock for American screenwriter, director, and producer Paul Thomas Anderson after his multiple wins. She even capped off the night in style at the Vanity Fair after-party, celebrating her film's six Oscars.

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A post shared by Jimmy Neutch (@teyanataylor)

Ultimately, this incident reveals the tensions behind the scenes of major award ceremonies. The Academy promises action, and Teyana Taylor, with her natural poise, has managed to transform this "unacceptable experience" into a demonstration of dignity.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
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