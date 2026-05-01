She's breaking the rules: actress Anne Hathaway puts a twist on leopard print with an "unexpected" color.

On April 28, 2026, during a screening of the film "The Devil Wears Prada 2" in New York, American actress Anne Hathaway caused a sensation by daring to combine leopard print with a bright, vibrant red.

The Michael Kors leopard coat, the centerpiece of the look

At a screening of the film in New York, Anne Hathaway chose to make a Michael Kors leopard-print coat the centerpiece of her look. A statement piece that she didn't try to downplay—quite the opposite. She wore it prominently, as a style statement in itself.

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Leopard and red: unexpected partners

Beneath the coat, she revealed a vibrant red shirt dress with a subtly peeking collar, creating an immediately noticeable layered effect. On her feet, scarlet pumps perfectly coordinated with a mini bag and matte lipstick. The result: a silhouette where two striking pieces coexist without canceling each other out.

This isn't the first time the Michael Kors coat has made an appearance. Last March in Milan, Anne Hathaway wore the same coat, this time paired with white jeans and Chloé studded clogs. The leopard print has thus become one of the stylistic threads of her promotional campaign, a signature recognizable from city to city.

Red, the key color of 2026

Red is poised to be the dominant color of 2026—worn head-to-toe or as an accent, it's enough to transform any look. In this context, Anne Hathaway's choice takes on an added dimension: by pairing it with leopard print, she's not just following a trend, she's endorsing it. And since red naturally evokes the world of the film she came to promote, the stylistic nod is complete.

A nod to Andrea Sachs

It's hard not to see this as a nod to one of her iconic looks in the first film "The Devil Wears Prada," when her character Andrea Sachs strolled the streets of New York in a green coat with leopard-print lapels. Twenty years later, the circle is complete: the print is back, and this time, Anne Hathaway herself is setting the new rules.

In summary, American actress Anne Hathaway didn't just choose an outfit: she laid the foundations for a look that we'll see everywhere by autumn.