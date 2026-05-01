"A network of old bachelors": Singer Alicia Keys denounces the inner workings of the industry

American pianist and singer Alicia Keys has a career spanning over 25 years, 17 Grammy Awards, and 90 million albums sold. Suffice it to say, she knows what she's talking about. And what she told the Times of London immediately resonated far beyond the music world.

Words that hit the mark

In a recent interview with The Times of London, Alicia Keys delivered a scathing assessment of the music industry: "The music world is becoming a network of old bachelors, and all the incredible women who work as sound engineers and producers aren't being given a chance." These are direct, unvarnished words from a woman who has been a songwriter, composer, producer, and performer since the beginning of her career.

2%: the figure that sums it all up

Alicia Keys doesn't stop at qualitative observations; she offers a statistic: women represent only 2% of the entire music industry. "I'm a producer, and we're out there doing a tremendous amount of work, achieving huge success—so it's shocking that this number is so small," she added. This percentage is all the more striking given that female artists have never been so present at the top of the charts.

Executives who take and do not give

Alicia Keys also denounced the lack of transparency behind the scenes: "Nobody tells you these things. You're dealing with all these executives and lawyers who love taking their percentages and overcharging you, but they never say, 'How can we make sure you're here for the long haul?'" This criticism highlights not only the underrepresentation of women but also the lack of structural support in an industry that profits from their talent without investing in their longevity.

Her feminist songs: born of doubt, not a manifesto

When asked about the feminist messages that run through her work, Alicia Keys was quick to clarify: "I didn't set out to write songs with a feminist message, and most of them were written because I wasn't feeling so strong, so I had to give myself a boost to keep going—but it's a recurring theme in my work ." Songs like "Girl on Fire" or "Superwoman" are therefore not manifestos, but rather personal therapies that have become universal.

"She Is the Music", the concrete answer

Rather than remain angry, Alicia Keys co-founded "She Is the Music," a non-profit organization that facilitates songwriting sessions, mentorship, and educational opportunities for women in music. In February 2026, the organization held its second annual Women Sharing the Spotlight event, at which Alicia Keys paid tribute to American country music singer Megan Moroney and her all-female band. "It's one thing to knock on a door to be let in; it's another when someone opens that door and says, 'Come in and join me,'" she said at the ceremony.

AI, social networks, creative property

In the same conversation, Alicia Keys addressed the issue of creative ownership and the pressure artists face in a digital environment. Alongside her partner, American rapper Swizz Beatz, she explores new ways of presenting art and music outside of traditional systems.

She also acknowledged the growing role of artificial intelligence and social media, describing them as "tools that can both support and hinder artistic expression." Furthermore, she was named one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people in the world in 2026 for her efforts to transform the way the music industry operates.

In short, with 25 years of experience, 17 Grammy Awards, and an entire network of women to support, Alicia Keys has chosen to name what many know but few say. Women have the right to exist fully in the public sphere as well as in music, to take their rightful place without having to justify themselves, apologize, or constantly fight for what should rightfully be theirs.