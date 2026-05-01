Bubblegum pink and a "liquid" effect: actress Salma Hayek presents a look that intrigues

Mexican-American-Lebanese actress, director, and producer Salma Hayek doesn't need a red carpet to create a memorable look. On Instagram, she shared a series of poolside photos in a bubblegum pink dress with a "liquid" effect—and her followers were blown away.

A pool dress fit for a palace

The garment is instantly recognizable: a long, flowing dress in bubblegum pink satin, with a "liquid" effect that catches the light with every movement. The three-quarter sleeves, V-neck, and full, slightly trailing skirt give the ensemble an almost regal air—a stark contrast to the relaxed setting of the scene, a wooden deck by the pool. A silver detail at the waist adds a touch of elegance without weighing down the silhouette.

What makes the look particularly intriguing is its simplicity. No jewelry, no heels—just a pair of large black sunglasses and minimal makeup that reveals a glossy manicure. Her dark hair fell naturally in a center part. Everything about this look seems designed to let the dress speak for itself. And that's precisely what works.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek)

Lobito and Bowie, co-stars of the post

The caption of the post says as much as the photos: "Dogs come in all shapes and sizes. 🐾 Lobito is my sweet, inseparable companion. Bowie is the curious, energetic, and playful pup." Salma Hayek is lounging on a bright blue sofa with her two dogs—Lobito, a small white dog, and Bowie, a black and white puppy exploring the terrace. A relaxing moment filmed with the same effortless elegance as the grandest red carpets.

A week of stylistic contrasts

This relaxed look comes just days after Salma Hayek's striking appearance at the 12th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in Santa Monica, where she wore a black Gucci gown with a V-neck, floor-length train, floral lace, and sequins, accessorized with diamond jewelry and an updo that revealed her natural gray hair. From shimmering black to "liquid" pink by the water—the same woman, two worlds, the same mastery.

Bubblegum pink, the color of the season

The choice of bubblegum pink is no coincidence in the current fashion landscape. This shade, somewhere between sugar and brightness, has established itself as one of the signature colors of spring 2026 – worn on the runways as well as in everyday wardrobes. Combined with a "liquid" satin finish, it takes on an added dimension: more couture, without losing its softness.

A liquid pink dress, dark sunglasses, two dogs, and a sunny terrace: Salma Hayek has proven once again that elegance knows no time or place. And that sometimes, it's by the pool that the most captivating looks are revealed.