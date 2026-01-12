Search here...

With her bleached eyebrows, Jenna Ortega surprises with a gothic look

Léa Michel
@jennaortega/Instagram

Jenna Ortega once again captivated attention on the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet. The actress, best known for her role in the series "Wednesday," made a splash in a marching band-style gown, dressed in deep black and embellished with openwork details and beaded fringe. What truly drew the eye, however, were her bleached eyebrows, further accentuating her gothic look.

A look that blends elegance and boldness

For the 81st Golden Globe Awards, Jenna Ortega opted for a bold silhouette: a structured black dress, evoking both classic Hollywood glamour and the rebellious spirit of her iconic character in the series "Wednesday." The cut-out details of the corset, combined with the shimmering fringe cascading over her shoulders, gave the look a theatrical and avant-garde dimension.

This stylistic choice, from a major fashion house, fits perfectly within the gothic chic trend that the actress has favored since her debut in "Wednesday." The bleached eyebrows, a minimalist yet striking detail, reinforced the cold intensity of her gaze and gave the whole look an almost supernatural air.

An artist who plays characters even on the red carpet

Nominated again this year in the "Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series" category for "Wednesday," Jenna Ortega demonstrates that her influence extends far beyond television. In a recent interview with ELLE, she confided that she sees fashion as an extension of her acting career: every public appearance becomes a performance for her, an opportunity to explore new facets of her character.

Between minimalist hairstyle, bleached eyebrows and a black dress that was both gothic and glamorous, Jenna Ortega made a unique statement at the 2026 Golden Globes. By pushing back against the codes of traditional glamour, she confirms her status as a rising fashion icon - an artist who makes every red carpet a true act of creation.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
Article précédent
Amal Clooney makes a sensation at the Golden Globes in a breathtaking red dress

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Amal Clooney makes a sensation at the Golden Globes in a breathtaking red dress

For her grand return to the Golden Globes, 10 years after her last appearance, Amal Clooney transformed the...

Why is everyone talking about Rama Duwaji, the Gen Z star?

Born in Houston to Syrian parents, Rama Duwaji made a splash by becoming, at just 28 years old,...

"They checked my weight": This iconic actress denounces the fatphobia she experienced

Beyond the nostalgia for Saturday nights spent watching "Charmed," Rose McGowan's story highlights the harsh realities imposed on...

Will Chloe Kim, the American snowboarding star, participate in the Olympics in Italy?

Chloe Kim, American snowboard halfpipe icon, two-time Olympic champion and social media star with over a million Instagram...

Elon Musk's daughter causes a sensation in an unexpected look

The new Valentine's Day campaign from the Savage x Fenty brand propels Vivian Wilson, Elon Musk's estranged transgender...

At 57, Kylie Minogue shines in a striking red dress

During her "Tension" tour, Kylie Minogue posted a series of photos on Instagram that were praised by her...

© 2025 The Body Optimist