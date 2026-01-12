With her bleached eyebrows, Jenna Ortega surprises with a gothic look

Jenna Ortega once again captivated attention on the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet. The actress, best known for her role in the series "Wednesday," made a splash in a marching band-style gown, dressed in deep black and embellished with openwork details and beaded fringe. What truly drew the eye, however, were her bleached eyebrows, further accentuating her gothic look.

A look that blends elegance and boldness

For the 81st Golden Globe Awards, Jenna Ortega opted for a bold silhouette: a structured black dress, evoking both classic Hollywood glamour and the rebellious spirit of her iconic character in the series "Wednesday." The cut-out details of the corset, combined with the shimmering fringe cascading over her shoulders, gave the look a theatrical and avant-garde dimension.

This stylistic choice, from a major fashion house, fits perfectly within the gothic chic trend that the actress has favored since her debut in "Wednesday." The bleached eyebrows, a minimalist yet striking detail, reinforced the cold intensity of her gaze and gave the whole look an almost supernatural air.

jenna ortega in dilara findikoglu at the golden globes awards tonight pic.twitter.com/UrTnNrewpx — ❦ (@saintdoII) January 12, 2026

An artist who plays characters even on the red carpet

Nominated again this year in the "Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series" category for "Wednesday," Jenna Ortega demonstrates that her influence extends far beyond television. In a recent interview with ELLE, she confided that she sees fashion as an extension of her acting career: every public appearance becomes a performance for her, an opportunity to explore new facets of her character.

Between minimalist hairstyle, bleached eyebrows and a black dress that was both gothic and glamorous, Jenna Ortega made a unique statement at the 2026 Golden Globes. By pushing back against the codes of traditional glamour, she confirms her status as a rising fashion icon - an artist who makes every red carpet a true act of creation.