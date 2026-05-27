This plus-size singer caused a sensation with an original dress on the red carpet.

On the red carpet at the 2026 American Music Awards, the American singer-songwriter, producer, and performer of Albanian-Macedonian descent, Bebe Rexha, certainly turned heads. Her black outfit, adorned with belts and metallic buckles, became one of the most talked-about topics of the evening.

Bebe Rexha is betting on leather and belts at the 2026 AMAs

It was at the 52nd American Music Awards ceremony, held on May 25, 2026, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, that Bebe Rexha made a striking appearance. The singer of "I'm Good" walked the event's blue carpet in an all-black ensemble constructed entirely of leather and metal.

Bebe Rexha wore a plunging black corset top with wide straps, fastened with small silver clasps, paired with an asymmetrical skirt with a very high slit. A far cry from the flowing, romantic dresses seen elsewhere on the red carpet, she opted for a rock-and-roll, assertive silhouette, going against the usual codes of the ceremonies.

An outfit covered in curls that had fans counting

The true highlight of the outfit was its countless belts. The skirt was covered in overlapping straps, oversized buckles, dangling ribbons, fringes, and pleated panels, complemented by a long train at the back. At the waist, an ornate silver plate, featuring a central motif reminiscent of a skull, added a further touch of metal.

The sheer number of belts was so impressive that internet users turned it into a game. On Reddit, some amused themselves by counting them, with one suggesting seven, another six, while a third compared the outfit to a video game costume. Meanwhile, MTV praised Bebe Rexha's look on its official X account (formerly Twitter).

Accessories designed down to the smallest detail

Bebe Rexha took the metallic theme right down to her shoes. She wore open-toed Vicini sandals adorned with a crystal-encrusted scorpion stretched across the top of the foot. A choice that perfectly complemented the overall rock vibe.

For the finishing touches, she opted for black fishnet tights, layered silver jewelry—necklaces, rings, and bracelets—intense smoky makeup, and short blonde hair styled in wet-look waves. A head-to-toe stylistic coherence, true to her current musical era, dubbed "Dirty Blonde."

An artist who champions inclusivity and self-love

Beyond her looks, Bebe Rexha has established herself over the years as a powerful voice on body positivity and inclusivity. In 2019, she publicly denounced designers who refused to dress her for the Grammy Awards, deeming her "too fat." Following this, she defended all women affected by these restrictive standards, reminding everyone that beauty has no size.

This commitment has never wavered. Bebe Rexha has consistently championed more inclusive fashion and reiterated that beauty isn't defined by a single body shape. Each of her red carpet appearances, like those at the AMAs, reinforces this message: accept your body and your style without hang-ups.

An evening marked by audacity

Bebe Rexha's choice reflected one of the major trends of the season: the contrast between "soft" romanticism and a "dark" and "rebellious" aesthetic. Several stars also embraced leather and metal, but few went as far in accumulating accessories. The ceremony, hosted by American rapper Queen Latifah, was dominated in terms of nominations by Taylor Swift, who led with eight. In terms of style, however, Bebe Rexha undoubtedly captured a significant portion of the conversation.

With her all-black ensemble adorned with belts, Bebe Rexha once again proved she wasn't afraid to take risks. Between her rock-inspired look, accessories, and message of self-acceptance, she transformed a simple walk down the red carpet into a highlight of the evening—giving fans plenty to comment on, and count, for hours.