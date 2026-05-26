"What beauty!" This Spanish actress causes a sensation in a beaded dress.

Spanish actress Begoña Vargas made a striking appearance at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival (May 12-23). For the closing ceremony, she graced the red carpet in a sumptuous beaded gown, blending Old Hollywood elegance with modern flair. Her silhouette immediately captivated internet users, many of whom praised her look: "So beautiful," "Spectacular," were just some of the comments.

A beaded dress inspired by Old Hollywood

The centerpiece of this appearance, the dress worn by Begoña Vargas, is distinguished by its meticulous beadwork, distributed throughout the fabric. Custom-made by a leading Italian fashion house, it features a plunging neckline and a fluid silhouette, in a resolutely chic retro style. A nude-toned underlayer provides a subtle veiling effect, while the overall look evokes the timeless elegance of Hollywood stars of yesteryear. A choice that is both nostalgic and contemporary, perfectly executed.

Refined details and precious accessories

Beyond the beading, the dress is adorned with delicate black gathers that structure the silhouette and add a touch of texture. To complement this already intricately designed piece, Begoña Vargas opted for understated yet precious accessories: diamond-encrusted jewelry and a pair of black stilettos that enhance the outfit's elegance. For her beauty look, she chose a natural makeup effect, paired with soft, beachy waves, allowing the dress to take center stage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BEGOÑA (@begonavargas)

An appearance praised by internet users

Unsurprisingly, the post shared by the actress on social media quickly sparked a wave of enthusiastic reactions. "Spectacular , " "Breathtakingly beautiful," "Magnificent" : the compliments poured in, demonstrating the impact of her appearance. This warm reception confirms Begoña Vargas's growing status as she gradually establishes herself as one of the rising stars of Spanish cinema and red carpet fashion.

With this Old Hollywood-inspired beaded dress, Begoña Vargas made one of the most elegant appearances at the closing ceremony of the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.