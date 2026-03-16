At 63, Demi Moore causes a sensation with a "gothic look"

American actress, producer and director Demi Moore captivated the 2026 Oscars red carpet with a gothic-inspired look by Gucci that immediately set social media ablaze.

An emerald dress with dark accents

For the 2026 Oscars, Demi Moore arrived at the Dolby Theatre in a long, emerald green gown entirely covered in feathers, with metallic highlights and gradient shades of green and black. The bodice, reminiscent of an iridescent peacock's breastplate, flowed into an imposing black, feathery train, giving the silhouette an almost mythical allure, somewhere between a night owl and a dark fairytale heroine.

A "work of art" conceived as a work of art

The feathers cascading around her torso define her shoulders, while the fitted cut accentuates her silhouette without the need for excessive accessories. The contrast between the iridescent green and the black feathers reinforces this chic, theatrical, and perfectly controlled gothic aura.

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Discreet accessories to let the dress speak for itself

For jewelry, Demi Moore chose relatively understated Boucheron pieces that complemented the dress: diamond bracelets and an emerald ring that echoed the dress's tone without overpowering it. Her long, straight brown hair, parted in the middle, framed her face subtly and balanced the dress's exuberance. This minimalist approach to hair and jewelry allowed the "gothic look" to remain elegant without veering into costume.

Although not nominated this year, but present as a presenter, Demi Moore proved that, at over 60, she is one of the most daring figures on the Oscars red carpet. Her appearance in an emerald dress and black feathers stands out as one of the most memorable fashion moments of the 2026 Oscars.