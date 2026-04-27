At 52, actress Tori Spelling wears a translucent outfit that sparks reactions

For an ordinary night in West Hollywood, an "extraordinary" look was needed. American actress, media personality, and writer Tori Spelling understood this well when she attended Madonna's "secret" party in a translucent outfit that left no one indifferent.

A very exclusive evening at The Abbey

On the night of April 25, 2026, Madonna hosted a private, invitation-only party at the Abbey, an iconic West Hollywood bar, to celebrate the birthday of its owner Tristan Schukraft and unveil new tracks from her album "Confessions II".

Among the guests were Italian-American actress and model Julia Fox, American actress Tori Spelling, British singer and musician Lily Allen, American singer-songwriter Addison Rae, British model and actress Cara Delevingne, and American singer-songwriter of Albanian-Macedonian descent Bebe Rexha. A constellation of celebrities gathered for a night that promised to be both festive and musically exclusive.

An eye-catching lace outfit

It was in this setting that Tori Spelling caused a sensation. The Beverly Hills 90210 actress opted for a pantsuit in a translucent fabric. The outfit, adorned with shimmering blue and silver sequins, caught the light with her every move, enhancing its dramatic effect. To add a touch of contrast, she wore a brown fur stole draped over her shoulders and completed the look with her blonde hair styled in waves. The evening ensemble was photographed as she strolled along the sidewalk, leaning on her companion.

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Fans won over on social media

The photos posted on Instagram quickly went viral, generating a flood of praise and enthusiastic shares on social media. The posts rapidly accumulated thousands of reactions. "Tori looks gorgeous," accompanied by a flame emoji, perfectly encapsulates the reception her fans gave her look that evening, praising both her elegance and her sense of style. Other users also highlighted the originality of her outfit and the confidence she exudes, contributing to making these images one of the most discussed moments of the evening online.

In short, Tori Spelling continues to make bold fashion choices. Her presence at one of the most exclusive parties of spring 2026 confirms that she is a major figure in the American entertainment world, far beyond her iconic role in "Beverly Hills 90210".