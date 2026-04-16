"She's scary": Farrah Abraham's daughter sparks debate with her gothic look

Sophia Abraham, daughter of Farrah Abraham, a leading figure in American reality television, posted photos of her 2026 prom on Instagram. Reactions quickly poured in, both positive and negative.

A gothic look by Dolce & Gabbana

Sophia Abraham opted for an all-black ensemble with a distinctly gothic aesthetic: a lace and leather dress, thick eyeliner, and an almost spectral white foundation—creating a striking contrast to her mother's outfit, a form-fitting white dress adorned with crystals and featuring a plunging neckline. The look also included fishnet tights and leopard-print platform shoes. Sophia also sported full gothic makeup and carried a bouquet of flowers tied with a large black bow.

Her mother, Farrah Abraham, organized everything: dress shopping, beauty days, manicures, shoes, a limousine, and even a two-bedroom luxury hotel suite for a sleepover after the prom. On Instagram, Farrah summed up the experience: "The trip to be a parent attending Sophia's 2026 prom was fun! Unexpected since she's homeschooled, and quite different from my own prom."

De son côté, Sophia a exprimé sa gratitude tout en glissant une pique amusée. Elle a écrit sur Instagram : "Je remercie infiniment ma mère pour avoir fait de ce bal une expérience incroyable. En tant que personne scolarisée à la maison, je m'attendais quand même à un peu plus que regarder les gens avec une piste de danse en option" .

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOPHIALABRAHAM (@sophialabraham)

A debate that goes far beyond the outfit

Fans of the MTV franchise, who watched Sophia Abraham grow up alongside her mother Farrah Abraham in "16 & Pregnant" and then "Teen Mom," expressed very mixed reactions to this look. One user enthusiastically wrote: "Absolutely gorgeous!!! I wish I had dressed like this for my prom!"

Certains commentaires ont toutefois été bien moins indulgents. Le style gothique de Sophia Abraham a suscité de nombreuses critiques sur Instagram. Ce type de réactions n'est d'ailleurs pas inédit pour la famille : Farrah Abraham avait déjà été pointée du doigt lorsqu'elle avait autorisé sa fille à se faire percer le septum à 13 ans. Elle avait alors répondu : « Je préfère que ce soit fait par un professionnel, dans des conditions sanitaires, plutôt que ma fille le fasse en cachette et risque une infection » .

Beyond the controversies, this raises a broader question: women's bodies and clothing choices should not be a subject of debate, each woman is free to dress and express herself as she wishes.

Ultimately, beyond the sometimes virulent reactions, this appearance serves as a stark reminder of how closely young women's aesthetic choices continue to be scrutinized, commented on, and judged. By fully embracing her gothic style, Sophia Abraham is engaging in a form of personal expression that, whether one likes it or not, reflects a generation that is freer in its adherence to certain codes.