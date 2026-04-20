Actress Salma Hayek elegantly displays her natural grey hair

Mexican-American-Lebanese actress, director, and producer Salma Hayek has no intention of hiding her gray hair—quite the opposite. On the Breakthrough Prize red carpet, she made it the centerpiece of an absolutely elegant look.

Hollywood's most scientific ceremony

On April 18, 2026, the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica hosted the 12th edition of the Breakthrough Prize, nicknamed the "Oscars of science," which annually rewards researchers who have made the most significant advances in their fields.

Among the many celebrities in attendance were American actress Anne Hathaway, American actress, director, and producer Zoe Saldaña, American actor and screenwriter Robert Downey Jr., American actress and producer Jessica Chastain, and Malaysian actress and producer Michelle Yeoh. Salma Hayek, a regular at the event, was also there, accompanied by her husband, French businessman François-Henri Pinault.

A Gucci dress that blends elegance and sophistication

For the occasion, Salma Hayek opted for a long black Gucci dress in a flowing fabric covered with irregularly placed sequins, featuring a plunging V-neckline adorned with ruffles, and a skirt that extended into a train. She completed the ensemble with striking silver jewelry, contributing to a silhouette that was both chic and timeless.

The chignon that showcased her grey hair

Styled by Andy Lecompte, Salma Hayek wore a twisted updo with a carefully styled side-swept fringe, showcasing her natural silver highlights. It was the most prominent display of her gray hair ever seen on the red carpet, and the result was striking. The updo revealed a pair of crystal and silver drop earrings, as well as a statement ring on her index finger, designed by David Webb.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek)

A choice, not a coincidence

This isn't the first time the actress has championed her natural hair. In an interview with Allure magazine, she revealed that her hair "doesn't like being dyed" and that she felt better with "healthy white hair." Since debuting her silver roots at the Golden Globes ceremony in early 2025, Salma Hayek has gradually showcased her gray locks at every public appearance. A consistent approach, bucking the usual red carpet norms.

In summary, Salma Hayek walked the red carpet alongside her husband François-Henri Pinault, to whom she has been married since 2009. Together, they formed one of the most elegant couples of the evening - proof that confidence and authenticity are, decidedly, the best accessories.