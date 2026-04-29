Addison Rae poses with a simple vintage feather boa and causes a sensation

A pink feather boa, kitten heels – Addison Rae didn't need anything more to set Instagram ablaze. The American singer-songwriter, actress, and influencer just posted one of her most commented-on posts, and her fans are talking about nothing else.

The feather boa, a vintage accessory reinvented

Addison Rae posted a carousel of photos on Instagram, captioned simply with pink hearts. Of the photos in the post, the first image in particular sparked numerous reactions. It shows the singer's silhouette behind a play of shadows, wearing a simple pink hat and a vintage boa, which also appears in several other photos in the series.

As is often the case, it didn't take much to set social media ablaze: as soon as a celebrity shares a picture that hints at their figure, the comments multiply. In another photo, Addison Rae appears dancing, a pink boa draped over her shoulders, in what appears to be a lighthearted and theatrical setting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Addison (@addisonraee)

An artist on the rise

Addison Rae performed at Coachella on April 11, 2026, opening for Justin Bieber on the Main Stage—a major milestone for the singer, whose debut album, "Addison," was released the previous summer. Rolling Stone praised her performance, while fan reactions on social media were enthusiastic. This Instagram post is therefore part of a very active spring, where each post fuels the conversation around an artist building her media presence.

A boa, a few pink feathers and a well-chosen caption - Addison Rae proves once again that she doesn't need to do much to generate a maximum of "likes" and instantly capture attention on social media.