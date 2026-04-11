"A mermaid": Zara Larsson shines in an asymmetrical pastel outfit

Léa Michel
@zaralarsson / Instagram

Swedish singer-songwriter Zara Larsson turned heads with a look she shared on Instagram during a trip to Miami. In the first photo of the carousel, she appears in an asymmetrical, pastel-toned outfit, blending shades of lilac, pink, and blue. The ensemble, made of lightweight, subtly shimmering fabrics, evokes a style that is both futuristic and nostalgic, reminiscent of the Y2K aesthetic that continues to inspire current trends.

An asymmetrical outfit inspired by the Y2K aesthetic

The asymmetrical cut adds a unique dimension to Zara Larsson's silhouette. The top, draped over one shoulder, creates a fluid effect that enhances the impression of movement. Shimmering details and layers of translucent fabric contribute to a delicate and luminous visual effect. The skirt, with its cutouts and decorative ties, accentuates the pop inspiration characteristic of the 2000s.

This type of outfit reflects a marked return of Y2K references in contemporary fashion. Iridescent fabrics, "original" cuts, and pastel shades are among the elements frequently seen in recent collections, demonstrating a renewed interest in this expressive aesthetic.

A luminous makeup look with pink accents

Zara Larsson's makeup completes the look with a focus on luminous, rosy tones. Her eyes are accentuated with shimmering shades of pink, creating a radiant effect that immediately draws attention. Her complexion appears luminous, while her lips have a glossy finish that maintains the Y2K aesthetic.

Zara Larsson's long, slightly wavy blonde hair contributes to the overall balance of the look. The ensemble creates a cohesive visual harmony, where each element contributes to the stylistic identity of the outfit.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson)

Internet users are describing her as having a "mermaid-like" appearance.

In the comments section of the Instagram post, many users reacted to Zara Larsson's look. Several comments referred to a "mermaid" aesthetic, due to the iridescent pastel colors and shimmering fabrics reminiscent of a marine and fairy-tale world. Other comments highlighted the Y2K influence of the look, with some users stating they particularly appreciated this 2000s-inspired style.

This appearance confirms the enduring appeal of original and expressive silhouettes. By pairing an asymmetrical pastel outfit with luminous makeup, Zara Larsson offers a modern interpretation of a retro trend, which continues to captivate a large online community.

An aesthetic that aligns with current trends

The Y2K aesthetic is making a comeback, evident in the many looks worn by artists and designers. Shiny fabrics, pastel colors, and asymmetrical cuts are among the elements that characterize this trend.

By adopting this outfit, Zara Larsson illustrates the current interest in visually striking styles that prioritize creativity and personal expression. This type of look, both artistic and nostalgic, continues to inspire fashion enthusiasts seeking original pieces, confirming the enduring place of Y2K inspiration in contemporary trends.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
Article précédent
In a white dress, Nicola Peltz Beckham captivates with a sleek look

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

In a white dress, Nicola Peltz Beckham captivates with a sleek look

American actress Nicola Peltz Beckham is turning heads with a simple yet sophisticated outfit. In photos shared on...

At 53, actress Sofía Vergara attracts attention in a floral dress.

Colombian-American actress, model, producer, and television host Sofía Vergara continues to showcase her impeccable style with an outfit...

To gain followers, this influencer allegedly faked her kidnapping

Brazilian influencer Monniky Fraga has become embroiled in controversy after being accused of faking her own kidnapping. The...

After gaining 20 kilos, this former Miss France is confident with her new body

Miss France 2019, French singer and ukulele player Vaimalama Chaves, recently revealed that she has gained 20 kilos....

"What a change!" Singer Karol G surprises with a new haircut and a sparkling dress

Colombian Latin trap and reggaeton singer Karol G recently unveiled a hair transformation that sparked a lot of...

At 53, Cameron Diaz caused a sensation in a sleek black dress.

American actress Cameron Diaz turned heads at the New York premiere of the film "Outcome," confirming her affinity...