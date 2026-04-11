"A mermaid": Zara Larsson shines in an asymmetrical pastel outfit

Swedish singer-songwriter Zara Larsson turned heads with a look she shared on Instagram during a trip to Miami. In the first photo of the carousel, she appears in an asymmetrical, pastel-toned outfit, blending shades of lilac, pink, and blue. The ensemble, made of lightweight, subtly shimmering fabrics, evokes a style that is both futuristic and nostalgic, reminiscent of the Y2K aesthetic that continues to inspire current trends.

An asymmetrical outfit inspired by the Y2K aesthetic

The asymmetrical cut adds a unique dimension to Zara Larsson's silhouette. The top, draped over one shoulder, creates a fluid effect that enhances the impression of movement. Shimmering details and layers of translucent fabric contribute to a delicate and luminous visual effect. The skirt, with its cutouts and decorative ties, accentuates the pop inspiration characteristic of the 2000s.

This type of outfit reflects a marked return of Y2K references in contemporary fashion. Iridescent fabrics, "original" cuts, and pastel shades are among the elements frequently seen in recent collections, demonstrating a renewed interest in this expressive aesthetic.

A luminous makeup look with pink accents

Zara Larsson's makeup completes the look with a focus on luminous, rosy tones. Her eyes are accentuated with shimmering shades of pink, creating a radiant effect that immediately draws attention. Her complexion appears luminous, while her lips have a glossy finish that maintains the Y2K aesthetic.

Zara Larsson's long, slightly wavy blonde hair contributes to the overall balance of the look. The ensemble creates a cohesive visual harmony, where each element contributes to the stylistic identity of the outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson)

Internet users are describing her as having a "mermaid-like" appearance.

In the comments section of the Instagram post, many users reacted to Zara Larsson's look. Several comments referred to a "mermaid" aesthetic, due to the iridescent pastel colors and shimmering fabrics reminiscent of a marine and fairy-tale world. Other comments highlighted the Y2K influence of the look, with some users stating they particularly appreciated this 2000s-inspired style.

This appearance confirms the enduring appeal of original and expressive silhouettes. By pairing an asymmetrical pastel outfit with luminous makeup, Zara Larsson offers a modern interpretation of a retro trend, which continues to captivate a large online community.

An aesthetic that aligns with current trends

The Y2K aesthetic is making a comeback, evident in the many looks worn by artists and designers. Shiny fabrics, pastel colors, and asymmetrical cuts are among the elements that characterize this trend.

By adopting this outfit, Zara Larsson illustrates the current interest in visually striking styles that prioritize creativity and personal expression. This type of look, both artistic and nostalgic, continues to inspire fashion enthusiasts seeking original pieces, confirming the enduring place of Y2K inspiration in contemporary trends.