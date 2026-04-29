At 58, actress Nicole Kidman caused a sensation in a backless dress with an unexpected detail

In Biarritz for the Chanel Cruise 2026-2027 show, Australian-American actress and producer Nicole Kidman proved that a look can be two things at once: understated from the front, striking from the back. The black dress she wore for the occasion is the perfect illustration.

Biarritz, a historic setting for a landmark parade

On April 28, 2026, Franco-Belgian designer Matthieu Blazy presented the Chanel Cruise 2026-2027 collection in Biarritz, on the Basque coast – the very place where Gabrielle Chanel presented her first fashion collection in 1915, at the Villa de Larralde. A pivotal location that the house has chosen to place at the heart of its narrative.

For the occasion, the house brought together its historical ambassadors and muses: Australian-American actress and producer Nicole Kidman, French actress and producer Marion Cotillard, British actress and producer Tilda Swinton, French-Romanian actress Anamaria Vartolomei, American director Sofia Coppola, Princess Caroline of Monaco's daughter Charlotte Casiraghi, and British actress Michaela Coel.

Nicole Kidman plays on contrasts

Nicole Kidman appeared in a long black dress with long sleeves and a high neck, seemingly understated from the front. It was the back that revealed the dress's true character: a plunging open back extending to the waist, creating a striking contrast between coverage and exposure. Nicole Kidman completed the look with a chignon, heels, and sunglasses, along with minimalist makeup.

Nicole Kidman attends the Chanel Cruise Photocall in Biarritz, France - April 2026 🥀 pic.twitter.com/gHJ2PNGGnb — Best of Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidmanhq) April 28, 2026

The second look of a remarkable presence

This dress was Nicole Kidman's second look for the Chanel Cruise 2026 shows, which took place over two days. On the first day, she appeared in a taupe cashmere turtleneck sweater and pencil skirt ensemble, the only distinctive feature of which was the yellow gold buttons bearing Chanel's double C on the shoulder. Two silhouettes with different spirits—one cozy, the other "nighttime dramatic"—that illustrated the breadth of her stylistic range.

A long-term Chanel muse

Nicole Kidman has been a Chanel ambassador for many years, and her loyalty to the house remains unwavering. The previous month, she attended Chanel's pre-Oscars dinner in a Spring 2026 Métiers d'Art skirt suit, adorned with ladybug appliqués on the cardigan and skirt. On April 22nd, she wore a black, orange, white, and red tweed ensemble with a collarless jacket and fringed skirt to a New York press event for the series Lioness . Chanel is clearly a second skin for her.

A unanimous reaction on social media

Photos from the photocall immediately circulated online, generating a wave of praise on her Instagram account. "You are so elegant and classy!!!" "Stunning as always." While women's appearances and bodies shouldn't be judged or commented on, these kind messages are still pleasant to read and ultimately acknowledge Nicole Kidman's consistently chic and refined style.

A dress that only reveals itself when turned around - this is perhaps the best metaphor for Nicole Kidman's style: an elegance that does not reveal itself immediately, but which leaves a lasting impression when it unfolds.