"A real-life Barbie": this athlete turned model fascinates internet users

On the court, she's one of the best rebounders in WNBA history. Off the court, she's become a true fashion icon. American basketball player Angel Reese, nicknamed "Bayou Barbie," embodies a new generation of athletes who refuse to choose between sport and style.

The "Bayou Barbie" has become a cultural reference

The nickname isn't new. During her college years at Louisiana State University (USA), Angel Reese was already known as "Bayou Barbie." This nickname has evolved throughout her career: she was called "USA Barbie" during her appearances with the American national team, "Euro Barbie" during the NBA Berlin Game in January 2026, and "Chi Barbie" in Chicago. A multifaceted persona, always rooted in the pink and plastic world of the iconic doll—but with very real ambition.

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First professional athlete to walk the runway for Victoria's Secret

In October 2025, Angel Reese made history by becoming the first professional athlete ever chosen as a Victoria's Secret Angel. She walked the runway at the highly anticipated return of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, after the brand's six-year absence. For the occasion, she had worked with a runway coach to perfect her walk, and declared before the show: "It was meant for me."

On the catwalk, Angel Reese appeared in two pink looks - first a floral ensemble with a boa, then a pink lace jumpsuit under a ripped t-shirt, finished with silver heels and huge white angel wings.

A solo Victoria's Secret campaign in 2026

In April 2026, Angel Reese reached a new level by becoming the face of a full-fledged Victoria's Secret campaign, unveiled at the brand's flagship store in Midtown Manhattan. For the occasion, she wore a black and white houndstooth coat-dress by LaQuan Smith, featuring structured shoulders, a V-neck, a high thigh slit, and black pointed-toe pumps. A look completely at odds with the basketball court—and yet, the same energy.

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"Barbie Dream Fest" and the symbolic consecration

In March 2026, Angel Reese was invited to the "Barbie Dream Fest" in Fort Lauderdale, the first official event entirely dedicated to Barbie, alongside American tennis player Serena Williams and figures such as astronaut Dr. Swati Mohan and Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad. This appearance officially cemented her status as the "real Barbie"—a multidimensional role model for an entire generation.

Much more than a nickname: an entrepreneur in motion

Angel Reese isn't just about sports and fashion. In March 2026, she launched her own clothing line, "Angel Couture," in collaboration with Juicy Couture. She released her first signature shoe in collaboration with Reebok in late 2025. She's also a co-founder of the DC Power FC soccer club, host of the "Unapologetically" podcast, and is pursuing a degree in culinary arts. An empire in the making, at just 23 years old.

On the field, nothing else has changed.

All the off-court hype shouldn't overshadow the main point: Angel Reese is the only player in WNBA history to have averaged at least 12 rebounds per game in two consecutive seasons. In 2025, she averaged 14.7 points and 12.6 rebounds per game, along with 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals. "Barbie" plays just as hard as everyone else—and rebounds better than anyone else.

In short, Angel Reese didn't choose between basketball player and fashion icon—she decided to be both, simultaneously and without hesitation. In a world that still too often demands that women play only one role, American basketball player Angel Reese responds with a "double-double."