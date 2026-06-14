At 37, Nina Dobrev proves that the slip dress is a red carpet classic

Bulgarian-Canadian actress and model Nina Dobrev confirms her status as a fashion icon. For the premiere of her short film "General Admission," presented at the 2026 Tribeca Film Festival, she opted for a sure thing: the slip dress. A delicate and timeless piece, which she shared in a video posted on Instagram and which immediately captivated her followers.

A satin slip dress

The former star of "The Vampire Diaries" wore a cream-colored satin slip dress by designer Adam Lippes. The fluid, almost liquid cut delicately hugs the figure and flows into a column that sweeps the floor. Thin spaghetti straps and a softly draped neckline enhance the boudoir feel of the piece, while a touch of dark lace, layered underneath, contrasts with the clean lines of the ensemble. A detail of covered buttons along the seam completes this refined look.

Minimalist accessories. True to the "quiet luxury" spirit of her outfit, Nina Dobrev opted for understated accessories. She paired her dress with black stiletto sandals featuring delicate straps and a small, structured black clutch with a handle. For jewelry, she kept it discreet with a contemporary earring by KatKim. This minimalist approach allows the dress to take center stage.

"A Carrie Bradshaw energy"

In the caption of her post, the actress humorously summed up her style: "This week had real Carrie Bradshaw energy." A reference to the heroine of a hit series, the high priestess of 1990s and 2000s fashion. The slip dress, in fact, was born from this era, inheriting minimalism and the craze for slip-on pieces with an intimate feel. Regularly reinvented, it has established itself as a red carpet classic: simple, elegant, and timeless.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina)

With this exquisitely elegant slip dress, Nina Dobrev created one of the most striking looks of this year's event. By opting for simplicity rather than extravagance, the actress reminded us that a single well-chosen piece is sometimes all it takes to make a lasting impression. Proof, if any were needed, that the slip dress has lost none of its charm on the red carpet.