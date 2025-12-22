Search here...

To celebrate her 53rd birthday, Alyssa Milano appears without makeup

Léa Michel
Known for her unforgettable role as Phoebe Halliwell in the series "Charmed," Alyssa Milano celebrated her 53rd birthday in a way that was both simple and deeply symbolic. True to her annual tradition, the actress posted a completely unadorned selfie on Instagram: no filter, no makeup, just her, in all her sincerity.

A sincere and deeply symbolic message

In the caption, the actress wrote: “My annual birthday selfie. No filter. No makeup (except for my microbladed eyebrows and what's left of my last Botox and filler session). This is what it's like, 53 years old. Love you all.” This message, full of humor and candor, deeply touched her fans. It reminds us that accepting the passage of time and staying true to oneself are the real keys to beauty. For Alyssa Milano, there's no pursuit of perfection, simply a desire to show an authentic version of the woman she is today.

An authenticity praised by his fans

In the comments, internet users widely praised this rare move in Hollywood, an industry often criticized for its unrealistic beauty standards and constant pressure regarding physical appearance. Many thanked the actress for her honesty and courage, describing her variously as "inspiring," "gorgeous," or a true "role model of self-confidence." Numerous others emphasized the importance of such a message for women of all ages, highlighting how valuable it is to see a public figure accept her image without filters or artifice.

By choosing transparency, Alyssa sends a powerful message: beauty has no age limit and is not measured by wrinkles or imposed standards. It resides above all in self-acceptance, authenticity, and the freedom to be fully oneself, far from the dictates of the entertainment industry.

